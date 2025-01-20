6 Buckeyes Cardinals Should Watch in National Championship
When looking at the Ohio State Buckeyes, they have no shortage of talent on either side of the football. Offensive weapons like receiver Emeka Egbuka and running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treyveon Henderson are superstars, but none are pressing needs for the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, Josh Simmons, their stud offensive tackle, is injured and won't play. However there is another offensive lineman I fancy.
There's also a bunch of defensive players who should be the focus of tonight's game for Arizona.
Let's break down all of the Ohio State Buckeyes who should capture the attention of the Arizona Cardinals tonight as they continue their homework for the 2025 NFL Draft:
Donovan Jackson, Offensive Lineman
Jackson has been all over the place for the Buckeyes over his career. Jackson has been asked to step up at left tackle after the injury to the aforementioned Simmons. Prior to that, Jackson dominated inside at guard. The Cardinals will have no issue finding a spot for Jackson and plugging him in to be a starter.
Jack Sawyer, Edge Rusher
The man, the myth, the legend, Sawyer has worked his way to Ohio State royalty thanks to his passion for the program and making several plays over his four seasons with the Buckeyes. Sawyer has improved every season and is a well-rounded defender and a day one starter at the next level. Whether the Cardinals pick at 16 or anywhere else in round one, Sawyer is slowly becoming my preferred pick for AZ.
JT Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher
Despite more productivity than Sawyer, Tuimoloau is currently behind his teammate. Sawyer is a more well-rounded defender, but Tuimoloau is already a top-flight pass rusher. He should come into the pros with the potential to put up high sack numbers and with the right coaching could become a complete defender.
Tyliek Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman
Among the rest of the defensive linemen, Williams has stood out on a great defense thanks to his size and underrated prowess as a pass rusher. He'll be relied upon to help stuff an elite Notre Dame run game. Arizona needs defensive tackles and Williams would be a perfect addition.
Cody Simon, Linebacker
Simon is quickly becoming one of my favorite players. Between tackling and pass rushing prowess from the linebacker spot, the imagination and creativity of using him is exciting. I see him as a younger Mack Wilson with the potential to grow into a well-rounded linebacker with the right coaching. Whether Kyzir White is back or not, I'd love to add Simon to this defense.
Denzel Burke, Cornerback
Burke is a stud cornerback who has a gambling problem when it comes to the ball being up in the air. Beyond that, he has the size and profile to be a starting outside corner in the pros. The Cardinals don't have a massive need for another cornerback, but he could be available late day two/early day three. The value would be difficult to pass up and add him to a young and exciting cornerback room.
HM: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver
I don't like the idea of spending a first round pick on a wide receiver whether it's with the 16th pick or another... but Egbuka is a star in the making. I wouldn't blame Cards fans for fantasizing about him, but I'm focused elsewhere.