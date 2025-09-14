These 3 Players Will Determine Cardinals Success vs Panthers
Perhaps no team has frustrated the Arizona Cardinals in recent years more than the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals are trying to get back into the playoffs and not only does everyone matter, but beating bad teams is vital. The Panthers are still in rebuild mode, meaning the Cardinals need to take full advantage.
To get a win against the biggest thorn in the side of this franchise, Arizona will need several players to step up. You have your obvious players like Kyler Murray, but they will need more than just him to get it done.
The following are three players who will be instrumental in getting a win over Carolina. It starts with two defenders who have to stop the run and ends with their top offensive playmaker.
Budda Baker
Yes, Baker is a key player every week for the Cardinals, but he will be wearing multiple hats in coverage and against the run. Right, wrong, or indifferent, he will need to be the most important player on the field for either team.
As we will talk about more just a moment, Carolina likely has bad intentions for running the football in this game, and Baker will be asked to be a big-time contributor in snuffing it out. But the Panthers are looking to pass more this year, and Baker is one of the most veteran players on the back end for added responsibility.
The Panthers have been a nuisance for the Cardinals for years, and getting a stop will require this defense to play at its best. There’s no better time for them to do such than when Baker flies around the field.
Calais Campbell
The Cardinals got gashed on the ground last year by the Panthers and they won’t win this game if they let history repeat itself. Arizona invested heavily (pun intended) in their defensive line, and one of their literal and figurative biggest investments was Campbell. He will need to be the anchor for this run defense today.
Campbell has carved out a great career and should end up in Canton one day, which is why the Cardinals brought him back even as a senior citizen in football year. His presence will be needed against a stout interior offensive line for Carolina.
Chuba Hubbard has blossomed and Bryce Young has gotten his feet underneath him as a runner. Arizona has to stop the run or this game could get out of control. Campbell will be one of the most important players to hold them down.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
It was a great start to the season for Harrison, who shows off his new muscle mass against the Saints. He has a much more difficult task this week against Jaycee Horn, but he’ll be needed to keep Carolina honest.
Arizona is going to want to run the ball, and the Panthers defense has some stout defenders up front. Their secondary has a handful of studs, but Harrison can expose the group when Horn has a different assignment.
Harrison doesn’t need to go past the century mark or anything like that, but conversions and a touchdown or two will be necessary for the win.