Three Free Agents Cardinals Could Still Sign
Monti Ossenfort probably surprised a few Arizona Cardinals fans when they signed Markus Bailey. Then he went and signed Zay Jones. Were both needed? Yes, yes they were.
One of the major issues last season was the Cardinals' lack of depth and Ossenfort knows that better than anyone.
So, he may not be done.
Here are a few options:
Carl Lawson
If there is a position they could see an addition at, it's likely edge, where they did not address the need until Round 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft. If the Cardinals take a chance on a one-year flier, Lawson would seem to be a good fit.
His main issue is his injury history - in his seven years, he has only played in two complete seasons. However, in those two seasons, he chalked up 8.5 sacks and 7 sacks. The Cardinals could absolutely use extra juice of the edge.
Tracy Walker III
Walker would be only brought on as safety depth - something Arizona doesn't have a ton of, even after drafting Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Andre Chachere and Joey Blount are back of course, but assistant general manager Dave Sears should be familiar with Walker III thanks to their time together in Detroit.
Markus Golden
If there's a player that could be brought back to the desert, it actually could be Markus Golden (not Calais Campbell).
Again, Arizona's need off the edge is great, and Golden graded out well in PFF last season and has always been a good run defender. Plus, he's a great locker room addition and is just a few seasons removed from an 11-sack performance.