Tier List: Ranking Every Cardinals Free Agent
Before the NFL Draft comes in late April, the NFL world will first go through free agency where players no longer under contract with any team are allowed to negotiate and sign with new teams starting March 12.
While this period presents teams with great opportunities to add new talent to their rosters and is one of the most looked forward to elements of the offseason, teams are currently allowed to negotiate with and re-sign their own players.
Less exciting than new additions perhaps but no less important to a team's success in the coming season.
For the Arizona Cardinals, 26 players that were under contract in 2024 have seen their deals expire and are set to enter free agency if they are not re-signed by the team.
Teams that, like the Cardinals, finished with a losing record in their last outing are typically expected to have a high roster turnover as they search for new solutions that can equal more wins during the upcoming season.
Still, even losing teams have players with expiring contracts that could be critical to future success.
The Cardinals' pending free agents can be split into the following categories: Must Re-Sign, For the Right Price, and Let's Go Our Separate Ways.
Must Re-Sign
Touched on above, as a team coming off several losing seasons in a row the Cardinals will likely look to retool their roster in a major way. That being said, at least three players fall into this top category indicating that they should take priority and be brought back for another run in 2025.
LB Kyzir White
First playing under head coach Jonathan Gannon with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kyzir White followed his former defensive coordinator to Arizona when he got the top job in 2023.
Since then, White has been a solid, dependable inside linebacker that competently runs the defense and is trusted with the green dot by Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
White doesn't flash the way some linebackers around the league might, but his dependability in the middle of the defense is not something to be taken for granted.
He is considered a leader on that side of the ball and his energy combined with longtime Cardinal Budda Baker to make that side of the ball a surprisingly effective unit at times in 2024.
White won't wow many fans, but he likely has several years of solid play ahead of him and it would be harder to guarantee a better option at the mike linebacker spot than many fans think. Sometimes it is better to keep with what you know rather than constantly looking for greener grass.
That being said, White seemed to indicate in an Instagram post right after the end of the season that he does not plan on returning to the team. If his mind can be changed, Spotrac predicts his market value as deserving a 2 year, $11.5 million deal, reasonable money for a dependable if not spectacular player.
RG Will Hernandez
Will Hernandez has been a pleasant surprise in Arizona since coming to Glendale from the New York Giants in 2022.
There were undoubtedly struggles in his first four years as a professional out of UTEP but Hernandez left the Giants after his rookie contract expired and came to the Cardinals on a cheap one-year, prove-it deal that turned into a $9 million, two year extension that is just now coming to a close.
In the first five games of the 2024 season, Hernandez was playing at an elite level and ranked among the best guards in the NFL. Sadly, his breakout season was cut short with injury in Week Five in Santa Clara and he spent the remainder of the year on injured reserve.
There is risk here with Hernandez coming off a major knee injury and serious questions that the front office needs to evaluate that concern his physical health and availability.
That being said, it is hard to find elite interior offensive line talent in the NFL and it would be difficult to justify letting one that is already in-house walk away.
In fact, from a business perspective the injury might allow for the Cardinals to bring back a talented player on a cheaper deal. Spotrac estimates Hernandez's market value at a 2-year, $8.5 contract.
If he could return to the level of play from the beginning of this season that would be an insane value add for the Cardinals offensive line.
EDGE Baron Browning
Baron Browning is the youngest of this Must Re-Sign group, only now coming out of his rookie contract after being traded to the Cardinals midseason from the Denver Broncos.
A quick look through his stat line a Bronco will probably not impress many fans, but he went through a journey there of being converted from an off ball linebacker into a crowded edge rusher room.
He still managed more than five sacks in his last two full seasons in Denver and was impressive enough on tape to be talked about as a potential rising talent.
Necessity in a baren and talent-devoid pass rusher group in Arizona led to sending a sixth round pick to Denver for Browning, and he played the last eight games of 2024 in Cardinal red.
It is true that in those outings, Browning only added two sacks to the stat books for the team but the true story is told when the tape is shown.
Browning got close to the quarterback consistently and was directly impacting plays from his first game in Week Ten against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
With another year in the system and with a more defined role, Browning could shine as a true edge who is unleashed to pressure the quarterback. With the offseason ahead of Rallis and his staff they would likely be able to find that role for him that was more difficult to see in the midst of last season.
PFF has Browning listed at their No. 39 free agent in this cycle and also estimate he will sign for a 1-year, $6 million deal.
If those projections are anywhere close to reality than the Cardinals have the cap space and freedom to bring Browning back and see what he can really do in 2025.
For the Right Price
OT Kelvin Beachum
Beachum is a bit of a polarizing figure among Cardinals fans, but after RT Jonah Williams went down with a knee injury in the first half of Week One this past season, Beachum filled in admirably.
At 35, he is well past his years as a viable starting tackle but during his time with the Cardinals he has proven to be a more than serviceable swing tackle even if his play from week to week can be rather inconsistent.
OG Evan Brown
Another offensive lineman, Brown signed with the Cardinals last offseason on a one year deal. His play was never spectacular but he did grade well as a pass blocker and was durable in a lineup that saw too many variations.
It is hard to find truly quality depth on the interior offensive line, so whether as a starter or quality backup it is worth negotiating with Brown and seeing what can be done.
DT L.J. Collier
The former Seahawks first round pick, Collier has never lived up to his high draft expectations. In his first year with Arizona in 2023, Collier spent most of the year on IR and came back on a cheap one year deal for the last season.
He wasn't spectacular by any means, but he did manage 4 sacks and 21 tackles in a heavy defensive line rotation and could be worth considering for a depth role in 2025.
DT Roy Lopez
The Cardinals need more talent on the defensive line, full-stop. Lopez is likely not a starting caliber defensive linemen but has put up some good play and deserves to stick around as quality depth for the deep rotation Rallis seems to prefer.
LB Krys Barnes
Kyzir White's linebacker partner on the inside, Barnes was never out-of-this-world but did put up some solid performances.
There are upgrades out there to be had, but Barnes on the right deal wouldn't be the worst option if Ossenfort is looking to save resources for other needs.
WR Greg Dortch
As a journeyman wide receiver who has played for three teams since 2019, Dortch was a feel-good story in 2022 and a fan favorite for many. He parlayed that into a 2-year deal and a starting role in 2023 and was the team's main slot receiving option in that period.
For whatever reason, 2024 was a notable down year for Dortch who did not look like the same player and was not a consistent or major part of the offense.
He wouldn't be the worst option to bring back on another cheap deal, but there are upgrades to be had at the slot receiver position.
LS Aaron Brewer
A position without much glory, but if it isn't broken why mess with it?
Let's Go Our Separate Ways
K Matt Prater
The legendary kicker, Matt Prater had a good run as a Cardinal and will be remembered as one of the better kickers of his generation.
That being said, at 40 years old it is time to turn the keys over to Chad Ryland who had an impressive season in 2024 that included several game-winning field goals.
LB Julian Okwara
There just wasn't much to be had there with Okwara this year. Showed some promise in Detroit but did not pan out in Arizona.
Better to wish him the best.
LB Dennis Gardeck
Fun player. Fan Favorite. But there are much-needed upgrades at pass rusher and the team needs to start prioritizing talent over fun players.