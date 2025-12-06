Cardinals Drop Roof Update Ahead of Rams Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have their roof open at State Farm Stadium for Week 14's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team.

Temperature at kickoff (2:25 PM MST) is expected to be 70 degrees in Glendale, AZ.

This will be the second to last home game for Arizona, as their home finale will come against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

The Cardinals' 2025 season hasn't gone anywhere to plan after their 2-0 start, losing their last nine-of-ten games and hobbling to a 3-9 record that's featured seven losses in one-score games.

READ: Cardinals Speak on Latest Kyler Murray Announcement

The sledding won't get any easier with the 9-3 Rams coming to town, which will be the first of two meetings against Los Angeles.

They'll meet again to conclude regular season action in Week 18.

“I think it starts with really the run game," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.

"They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way. They've got good backs.

"Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

READ: Cardinals Suffer Massive Blow on Week 14 Injury Report vs Rams

The Cardinals are just 1-5 at home and haven't won an NFC West matchup this season, and their chances of beating the Rams on Sunday aren't exactly considered strong. Los Angeles' 9.5-point spread is among the highest in the NFL for Week 14.

"Obviously a really good football team coming in here," Gannon continued.

"Tied for the best record in the NFC. Like I talked about, really well coached team. They've got really good players and they're playing well. They control the double positive, that's why they're 9-3. We got our work cut out for us. Excited about the challenge. Let's go to work.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News