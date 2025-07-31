Training Camp Notebook: Cardinals Get Back to Work
GLENDALE -- After an off day, the Arizona Cardinals got back to work at State Farm Stadium for training camp practice No. 7 of 2025.
It was a low day for Jonathan Gannon's crew ahead of two full-padded days on the horizon, as star safety Budda Baker described the day as an, "above the neck" practice with new installations for the players to process.
The main storyline was the absence of star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who is dealing with knee soreness and was labeled as "day-to-day" by Gannon before practice. You can read more about that here.
Valentin Senn and Jake Curhan were also non-participants.
Arizona Cardinals Day 7 Training Camp Notes
- There was little notable on-field action with today being a low-tempo day. The Cardinals were in their "spyders" also known as padding that goes under jerseys instead of regular shoulder pads.
- Players such as James Conner and Trey McBride got to sign autographs/play catch with fans during practice.
- The Cardinals trotted out Max Melton and Will Johnson as their boundary corners during 7 on 7 drills - which appears to be the likely starting duo next to Garrett Williams in 2025.
- Zaven Collins made another appearance at inside linebacker today during seven on seven drills.
- Baron Browning and Josh Sweat were the starting edge players in team activities. Mack Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither were the inside linebackers.
- With Harrison out, the Cardinals saw Michael Wilson and Zay Jones on the boundary with Greg Dortch taking starting duties in the slot.
- We didn't see much on the offensive side of the ball, though Trey McBride ate a majority of targets from Kyler Murray today. We also saw more designed runs from the quarterback.
Soundbite of the Day
Budda Baker on the three-safety package including him, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jalen Thompson:
"I can't say too much about it, but just know I like it. Can't really tell you too much. Having those different packages for the offense to not really know what's going on especially with our edge rushers. We have guys like Zaven and Baron - we have guys that are able to play multiple positions to be at edge one play, and next thing you know he might be a MIKE or he might be an ACE linebacker. JT might be something, I might be something, I'm not going to tell you what - but just know that package that they brought in is definitely something that I feel like is going to help us win as a team."
What's Next
The Cardinals are back at State Farm Stadium on Friday for what should be a high-tempo day.