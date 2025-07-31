Cardinals Star Dealing With Knee Soreness
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals are being cautious with former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as training camp continues.
Harrison - alongside Valentin Senn and Jake Curhan - won't practice on Thursday due to some knee soreness, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon:
"Marv will not be out there today. We're just being smart with those guys. Three-day block here, not in pads today and then we'll be in pads the following two days. A lot to get done here," said Gannon ahead of practice, who also mentioned Harrison was dealing with, "a little bit of soreness" in his knee while labeling him day-to-day.
"He's okay, kind of day to day. [We're] gonna be smart with him."
It's a low tempo day for the Cardinals after no practice on Wednesday, so Harrison won't be missing much in terms of action. Arizona has one more practice on Friday before the annual Red & White practice on Saturday - the biggest event of training camp.
With the Cardinals already suffering a handful of injuries earlier in camp, the organization won't be taking any chances with their roster - especially with Harrison, who is projected to make a massive leap in his second season.
So far, Harrison has dominated Cardinals training camp and looks very much like the player Arizona envisioned coming out of Ohio State.
“I feel different and I feel great,” Harrison told Arizona Sports earlier in camp.
“I think it’s showing up in obviously the stem of the route, it’s being physical at the top of the route, being able to push off a little bit, create some more separation. And at the catch point, too, a bit to make some contested catches, but I feel great, I feel fast, feel explosive, I feel very powerful.”
Gannon says at this point in camp, players are beginning to get banged up - though the physicality is good:
"I liked it. I liked it. There are some sore soldiers - that's a lot of banging within 24 hours, twice, but it's needed. We got to get calloused. We needed some perturbation, as I would call it, some friction, but we'll be smart and we'll adapt as we get going. But I thought they did a really good job, and what I'm grateful to the locker room is they practice the right way, and they protect their teammates. So it is very physical, it is very violent, but we're practicing the way that we need to protect their teammates, which is good."
Harrison doesn't seriously appear to be injured, and him missing practice time is simply a product of precaution. Arizona will host their first preseason game on Aug. 9 - though it's still unknown if the Cardinals will play their starters.