Twitter was absolutely ruthless towards both the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this Sunday Night Football barn burner.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all the sickos who decided to watch 60+ minutes of Arizona Cardinals-Tampa Bay Buccaneers football! If you're reading this, that must include you. If not, well don't worry, our good friends over on the bird app will fill you in.

It was another Cardinals game as far as Twitter was concerned, so the memes were already flying. However, tossing the Buccaneers into this game only made things more hectic, and honestly? I am so here for it.

Let's take a peek at the best from Twitter.com during this Sunday Night Football disaster.

For those of you who had the luxury of missing this game, here's a perfect recap of what happened:

Honestly though, the biggest clowns of all had to be all the football fans who watched this disaster.

While the defense did everything it could to win this game for the Cardinals by holding Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to just 19 points in more than four quarters worth of action, the offense did everything it could to render those efforts null. Hence, a glorious clip to explain how the offense worked:

In fairness, the Buccaneers' offense wasn't exactly keen on holding onto the football, either. The game looked more like this:

The quarterback play was the biggest reason for the horrible offense, as first-ever starter Trace McSorley averaged a mere 4.8 yards per attempt and threw an interception during the game. Heck, even Tom Brady tossed two picks to Marco Wilson.

It felt like I was watching Brucie from "The Longest Yard" throw the ball!

Come to think of it, have we ever seen Trace and Brucie in the same room...?

If you haven't heard Matty Fresh's song titled "Trace McSorley", which is obviously named after the Cardinals' quarterback, you're doing yourself a disservice. If you have, then you'll appreciate this Cardinals' tweet caption to his deep ball to Marquise Brown late in the game:

McSorley was throwing dimes few and far between, but this throw was certainly beautiful. Congrats on your first career start, Trace! Sorry it ended up being a loss.

At the end of the game, cameras caught J.J. Watt exiting the field with teary eyes and taking a look around the stadium as if to soak it all in. Was this perhaps Watt's final home game as an Arizona Cardinal?

Watt is an impending free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 season, which will end for the Cardinals in just two more weeks. Watt will turn 34 years old in March and may look for one last ride with a team for a championship. The Cardinals don't feel like that kind of scenario for the future Hall of Famer, and this may have been his final home game as a member of the red birds.

This game was a true test of perspective. In one sense, losing always stinks but on the other hand, now you have a better draft pick. But at the end of the day, watching Cardinals vs Buccaneers has most of us looking like clowns.

I suppose football is football, but this ending to Christmas made many of us feel like a real clown for watching it in its entirety.

