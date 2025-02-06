Why Versatile Alabama LB is Perfect for Cardinals
The 2025 NFL Draft profile series rolls on with an interesting linebacker prospect who looks like a great fit for the Arizona Cardinals: Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell.
There is a clear need for this defense for pass rushers, specifically off the edge, and it’s the spot we should expect to see the Cards attack early and perhaps often in the draft. Campbell plays linebacker, but with a twist.
The Crimson Tide standout was a top edge rusher recruit out of the high school ranks and even in his transition to linebacker he found his way to the quarterback consistently.
Campbell reminds me of another linebacker that we’ve previously discussed in this series in Georgia’s Jalon Walker. Both play linebacker when you put a lineup together on paper, but each showed a unique ability to get after the quarterback and not only get pressure but record sacks.
It makes both quite a trendy fit for the Cardinals.
Let’s take a closer look at Campbell’s background, how he fits plus the logic of him being a Cardinal, and what his day one role may look like.
Profile
- Former 5-star and consensus top-25 recruit (2022) – Recruited as an edge rusher
- One-time First-Team All-SEC (2024)
- 35 career games
The fit
Campbell’s fit is an intriguing one for the Cardinals. The former five-star was recruited as an edge rusher out of high school, and he’s certainly shown the traits to be a good one. But Alabama moved Campbell to a more traditional linebacker role in 2024 and he was wildly successful.
The versatility is desirable for any team, and the Cardinals are no exception. The defense under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis thrives off players who can do more than one thing. Perhaps no one in this draft epitomizes that more than Campbell.
How quickly he finds the field in a full-time role will be an interesting offseason storyline to follow. Arizona’s linebacker position could look very different next season, and there’s already a clear need for true, dedicated pass rushers off the edge.
Campbell can do it all and with the right development and coaching, he could become a star.
The logic
Linebacker is an interesting need for the Cardinals. On the one hand, the potential departure of Kyzir White in free agency opens a hole in the roster that needs to be filled due to its importance in this defensive scheme.
On the other hand, even if White were to return there’s a need for an upgrade at the position.
Campbell is a unique player in that he made a transition to linebacker for the Tide in 2024, but he was recruited as a consensus top-two edge rusher in his high school class. He also showed plenty of potential as a pass rusher even after his move inside.
Arizona found success with Mack Wilson in a similar role involving him moving all over the front seven and giving the team different looks defensively. Wilson could rush the passer or drop into coverage for the Cardinals and his versatility was key to their successes.
Campbell feels like a perfect fit into a similar role and can even be brought on along behind Wilson to learn the role the veteran plays. Thanks to Alabama’s decision to move Campbell inside, the transition to the pros in a similar role won’t take as long as it may others.
Day one role
It’s hard to imagine Campbell being a day one starter no matter if White returns or not simply because he’s a young and inexperienced player. His position changes with Bama also makes him someone that the Cardinals should have a higher interest in developing rather than throwing him out to the wolves.
That said, Campbell possesses great tools to be an outside pass rusher for obvious passing downs. Considering the lack of depth at edge rusher and the need for several guys to get after the quarterback in a blitz-friendly defense under Nick Rallis, Campbell feels like a natural slide here.
Campbell will require some decent draft capital to grab, and he could even be a day one pick for AZ. Finding some kind of immediate role for him will be crucial to getting the most out of him and perhaps more importantly to getting him reps from day one.
With his pass rushing prowess, he should find the field consistently. Then when the time is right, he can transition into a full-time starter.