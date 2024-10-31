Weighing Cardinals Options Ahead of Trade Deadline
ARIZONA -- The NFL's November 5th trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Arizona Cardinals have yet to decide if they'll be players in this year's auctions - whether that will be as buyers or sellers.
In one sense, the 4-4 Cardinals could decide to go all-in on making the playoffs this season and make a move for a player or two. On the other, Arizona could decide they're still amidst a rebuild and that they need to continue adding future assets.
Arizona could decide to do nothing -- no buying, no selling, just watching the rest of the league do their thing. And that wouldn't be a bad decision.
There are four different directions the Cardinals could go about the trade deadline. They could hang tight and let everyone else make moves, they could make an under-the-radar addition or two, they could break the bank for a blockbuster deal, or they could be sellers and get compensation.
We're going to weigh these options and add a few name to keep an eye out on:
Hang tight
At 4-4, we aren't sure what to make of the Cardinals as far as contenders are concerned. Yes, Arizona is currently atop the NFC West, but the division is wide open with the Seahawks going through highs and lows. You'd also assume that the 49ers will eventually right the ship, and the Rams could get hot at the right time.
With some other contenders across the NFC to factor in as wildcards, including almost the entire NFC North, the Cardinals' playoff odds are still difficult to gauge and it may lead to the team opting to stay firm where they're at.
Without question, the Cardinals have exceeded expectations this year, but they may still see the work ahead of them, and moving assets may not be the best move, whether it's trading picks for players or trading their own players away.
Small trade
I believe this to be the most realistic possibility for the Cardinals right now. Arizona controls its own destiny, but it likely isn't a playoff team with the current roster in place. They would likely need to bring in some new faces to push the team closer to a playoff spot.
This could lead the Cardinals to make one or maybe two trades for low-profile players that can help with depth purposes or fit important roles for the team.
There are several players likely to hit the market that wouldn't cost an arm or a leg. This website has been heavy on acquiring Giants' pass rusher Azeez Ojulari for weeks now. A trade for a veteran like Jadeveon Clowney could also be in play.
The nice part about smaller trades is that you don't mortgage the future for guys and they could end up being very quality fits for the team. Even if they don't push you over the top this year, you may find a diamond in the rough who becomes a part of this rebuild.
Blockbuster move
A famous Bruce Wayne portrayed by the legendary Michael Keaton once said, "You wanna get nuts? Come on, let's get nuts!" ... and Monti Ossenfort could decide to get nuts at the deadline and make a splash.
There doesn't appear to be any major names on the market, but that doesn't mean the Cardinals couldn't put together a pristine package to acquire a superstar. It could not only help them contend this season, but that player could become a cornerstone of this new regime and get fans more invested than ever.
The first player that comes to mind? Maxx Crosby. Although the All-Pro pass rusher says he doesn't want to be moved to another rebuilding franchise, the Cardinals could convince him that they're ahead of the curve and his addition would put them over the top.
Might be a hard sell, but the Cardinals do seem to be trending upwards quicker than the Raiders. And for what it's worth, AZ could give him a fat extension when the time rolls around.
Sellers
It's fun to imagine the Cardinals as buyers at the trade deadline, but they could also end up selling off some players to continue giving them ammo for this rebuild. Honestly, it's probably the more realistic between buying and selling, although I believe the Cardinals will be quiet at the deadline either way.
One player who has been in trade talks forever is Budda Baker, and the star safety could finally see a move to a new team. The Ravens need all the help they can get in the secondary as they try and stay afloat in the AFC, but there is likely no shortage of teams who would be reluctant to add the All-Pros skills.
If the Cardinals end up selling players at the deadline, I'd imagine they're all in for 2025. That doesn't mean they're punting on this season but rather have more of an interest in building for the future than competing immediately.