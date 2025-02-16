What Perfect Offseason Looks Like For Cardinals Offense
The Arizona Cardinals are looking at a make-or-break season for their offense in 2025.
Kyler Murray’s hot seat is on fire with the upcoming year likely his last chance to stick around. Guys around him like James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Trey McBride give the former number one overall pick more than enough to work with, but depth is needed at virtually every position on offense.
With Murray trying to save his job, he’ll have to be at his best. However, Arizona can’t just let him play unopposed. Competition is needed more than ever behind him. Look for a veteran and a rookie to be added.
Wide receiver and offensive line both need reinforcement as well. The latter of the two needs clear upgrades and new starters.
Overall, the offense looks solid on paper and my additions will bolster the group. However, it will be up to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to get the most out of it… we’ll see how that goes.
But between free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, and a single trade, this is my perfect offseason for the Cardinals’ offense.
Quarterbacks:
Starter:
Kyler Murray
Key depth:
Marcus Mariota (Free Agent), Jaxson Dart (Draft)
I think 2025 is Murray's last chance to prove himself while the front office grabs competition to push him in ways they’ve failed to before.
Mariota has had quite a career heading into year 11 and has shown over the last few years how great of a backup quarterback he is. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon is a great voice and leader for the room. He’s also a good player to learn from.
That’s where my favorite 2025 NFL Draft quarterback comes into play. Dart’s projected selection is all over the place – as high as the first round and as low day three. I am in favor of a day two flier on the Ole Miss product, who can be groomed to be Murray’s heir apparent.
Position: Running Back
Starter:
James Conner
Key depth:
Trey Benson, Emari Demercado
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
I struggled not to put Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo in here, but as it stands spending a draft pick on him is excessive to the position. The Cardinals simply have more pressing needs.
Conner is on a new deal and has rushed for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. There are no signs that the Pro Bowler is slowing down. When he inevitably does, Benson was drafted to be his eventual replacement.
The current roster has plenty of depth and I’d be good with keeping four guys, but I’ll limit myself to three and return Demercado.
Wide Receiver
Starters:
Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, Christian Kirk (Trade)
Key depth:
Isaiah Bond (Draft), Ricky White III (Draft), Xavier Weaver
There are three wide receivers on the current roster for the Cardinals and I don’t see many of their pending free agents who I’m dying to return.
Harrison and Wilson will be back for their second and third pro seasons, respectively. The two have shown great potential, with the former developing into the team’s number one guy. Meanwhile, former UDFA Weaver sticks around again as a depth piece/special teams player.
Cardinals fans are familiar with Kirk, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the team before signing with the Jaguars in free agency in 2022. Kirk found success in Duval County, but a youth movement is pushing him out the door.
I’d love to see Arizona bring him back for a value and start him in the slot.
A lot of work needs to be done in the draft. The top need for this receiving corps is speed and a true deep threat. Insert Bond, who delivered big plays with his speed both at Alabama and Texas.
White is a day three pick with a ton of production from his three seasons at UNLV. White is one of my favorite value receivers and grabbing him late is a dream come true.
Tight End
Starter:
Trey McBride
Key depth:
Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins
No changes at tight end. I could see the Cards sign a cheap veteran or maybe draft a guy late, but I don’t see the need.
McBride is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and there should be many more ahead of him. Reiman and Higgins are more than enough to back him up.
Offensive line
Time to get busy! For this unit, I’m explaining my starting group first and then looking at the backups…
Starters:
(LT) Paris Johnson Jr
(LG) Jonah Savaiinaea (Draft)
(C) Hjalte Froholdt
(RG) Trey Smith (Free Agent)
(RT) Morgan Moses (Free Agent)
Johnson moved to the left side in year two and thrived. He’s the entrenched blindside protector until further notice.
Savaiinaea played both tackle spots and guard in his time with Arizona. I like him at guard best for the pros.
Froholdt is an underrated starter. I’d like to get competition for the spot, but he’s not a weak link.
Let’s spend some money in free agency and bring in Smith. The former sixth-round pick exceeding expectations after proving his previous health concerns wouldn’t be a long-term problem.
Smith is one of the top players in free agency and the Cardinals wouldn’t be mocked for having him reset the market for guards.
Another free agent I like here is Moses. The vet has been a starting right tackle at every stop of his career and that doesn’t stop now.
Key depth:
(LT) Christian Jones
(LG) Evan Brown, Isaiah Adams
(C) Jon Gaines, Leif Fautanu (Draft)
(RG) Will Hernandez (Re-Sign)
(RT) Chase Lundt (Draft)
Let’s keep developing some of these younger guys who the Cards would like to hold on to and see their future prospects. Jones gets developed at left tackle, while Adams works at guard.
Brown becomes a backup for this team thanks to Savaiinaea and Smith. Don’t be surprised if he starts over the rookie to start the year.
Hernandez is a fan and personal favorite. He’s been a great player while he’s been with AZ and if the price is right, I’d love to keep him around to be the best depth player on the team – potentially the sixth offensive lineman.
Lundt is a late day two, early day three pic who gets developed into a starting right tackle down the road