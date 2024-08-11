What We Learned From Cardinals vs Saints
Any preseason takeaways need to be taken with a grain of salt, as most Arizona Cardinals fans know.
Teams won't reveal a good bit of their playbook, backups are playing most of the snaps, and some teammates are getting used to sharing the field with each other for the first time.
That being said, there are still a few things Cardinals fans can take away from this game - good and bad:
Darius Robinson Looked Very Good
Darius Robinson continued his good camp in the first game against the Saints. He may not show up on the stat sheet (he had only 1 tackle), but his presence was felt.
So Did the Defense, as a Whole
Holding Derek Carr and company to 18 yards in 9 plays? With their (mostly) backup defense? Jonathan Gannon and company have a plan on defense it seems.
The Offensive Line... Not As Much
Arizona played mostly the backups but they didn't give Desmond Ridder a great pocket in the first half unfortunately:
The QB Battle Is Not Over
Great offensive line play or not, Desmond Ridder did not look great in what was an extended time in the first half.
Granted, New Orleans did play their starters for some time against mostly backups, but being sacked twice and having under 50 yards passing (despite the rushing yards) isn't what most Cardinals fans were hoping for to solidify the backup spot.
Not to mention the two failed fourth down attempts and the missed TD pass.
Clayton Tune, on the other hand, promptly led a touchdown drive to start the second half. He has earned the right to play in the first half against the Colts as he clearly looked the better of the two.
Starling Thomas V is - at Minimum - Making This Team
With a couple of pass breakups and solid coverage - Starling Thomas is proving any doubters wrong. He may not see a ton of time in the season, but it's comforting knowing he's seemed to take the next step should Arizona have an injury at the position - if he doesn't emerge as a starter ahead of Max Melton.
Xavier Thomas Might be a Reason Arizona Doesn't Sign a Pass Rusher
Xavier Thomas had the Cardinals' only sack (though one wonders what the left tackle was doing), and created some good pressure throughout his time on the field.
Jonathan Gannon certainly noticed:
Does this mean they don't sign a free agent (like Carl Lawson)? Likely not, as the pass rush still needs some depth. But it does give Cardinals fans some hope after the BJ Ojulari injury.
The Cardinals Might Have to Keep 5 RBs
Michael Carter being listed as the fifth string running back caught a few eyeballs from diehard fans, but he certainly made his case to not only be on the team, but to receive significant playing time. His touchdown to start the second half was the exact kind of juice they need throughout the season.