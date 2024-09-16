What We Learned From Massive Cardinals Win
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals did the unthinkable and beat down the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener. There was always a chance for a win, but to blow out a team who you haven’t beaten in your home stadium in almost a decade?
That seemed out of the cards for sure. Instead, Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals took the Rams behind the woodshed.
It was a performance that not only got us excited as fans but answered some questions we had after their week one loss to the Bills. It was an encouraging win in more ways than one.
We learned several things about this Cardinals team, perhaps none more than they won’t be an easy out this year. But there was more we learned from this game:
Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr is going to be fine
Remember when Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. connected for one pass on three attempts for just four yards against the Bills and the sky started falling? What a time to be alive.
The duo took no time hooking up against the Rams, with their first two connections hitting for touchdowns including a 60-yarder. There were a few other throws that the two could’ve connected on and maybe another touchdown, but we can’t expect perfection from the duo after two games.
Rather, this felt like a statement from the two that there’s no need to panic and overreact. Cardinals fans are getting exactly what they signed up for with the Murray-to-Harrison connection.
Drew Petzing is ready to take this offense to the next level
We had high hopes for this Cardinals offense heading into the year with the aforementioned Murray and Harrison joining James Conner, Trey McBride, and a host of other weapons. Through two games, we aren’t disappointed by the results.
Petzing called a masterful game on offense that resulted in 489 total yards, 7.9 yards per play, and four touchdowns. Murray made outstanding plays to post his fist career perfect passer rating game. Conner ran for 122 yards and scored on the ground. McBride made six catches for 67 yards and picked up a fumble from Conner in the end zone for a touchdown!
Honestly, when that happens you just know it’s your day.
From what we saw in week one to what came out of week two, the Cards appear to be capable of living up to that hype on offense and Petzing deserves his roses for calling up the game.
Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis will be creative with the pass rush
No B.J. Ojulari or Darius Robinson? Apparently, no problem for Gannon and Rallis. The two have forged seven sacks in two games against good if not great offenses and quarterbacks despite not having their top two edge rushes. Instead, the Cards have used a creative defense to dial up pressure despite the circumstances they’ve been given.
Dennis Gardeck, a local fan favorite at this point, got a hat trick with three sacks off Matthew Stafford including a late strip-sack to cap off his outstanding day. Zaven Collins also got a sack off the edge, and Krys Barnes contributed the fifth sack.
It’s not going to be an easy season for rushing the quarterback, but the Cardinals’ defense has shown that they’re going to find ways to produce no matter what they’re given.
The Cardinals can play up to their competition
After a sour week one loss to the Bills, we began to question if the Cardinals were going to be good enough to win games this season. After their beat down of the Rams, I think that question was answered cohesively.
It was a perfect performance in all three phases of the game plus coaching. The roster is talented enough to at least put up a fight with most teams and showed that against the Rams.
We’re all prone to overreacting after week one, but these Cardinals appear to be about where we expected them to be.