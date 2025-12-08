Cardinals Clarify Major Question on Kyler Murray’s Foot Injury

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray won't play for the remainder of the 2025 season, which was confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon last week.

However, little information has emerged on what exactly Murray's dealing with past a mid-foot sprain -- one that initially was only supposed to keep the franchise quarterback out 4-6 weeks before his fate was recently sealed.

Does Murray need surgery on his foot? Gannon, when asked today by Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, doesn't believe so.

"Not to my knowledge right now."

More on Kyler Murray's Injury

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray initially exited Week 5 action against the Tennessee Titans with the injury before shortly returning, which didn't signal anything serious had happened.

However, Murray was ruled out of the following week after not practicing at all before returning as a limited participant ahead of Week 7 -- while also not playing.

Many believed Murray would return after their Week 8 bye, and he practiced each day ahead of their Week 9 battle in Dallas before being ruled out.

Murray was placed on injured reserve after Arizona's big win on Monday night football, causing him to miss at least the next four weeks (10-13) with this past Sunday -- Week 14 -- emerging as the first opportunity for the franchise passer to return.

That didn't come to fruition, as Murray was ruled out for the season by Gannon ahead of their prep for Los Angeles.

What Murray's Future Holds

Murray's future doesn't appear to be incredibly bright in the desert, as the Cardinals have seen their offensive production take a jump with Jacoby Brissett under center.

After seven seasons and one playoff appearance, Murray's failed to deliver on the potential he held after walking through the door as the organization's No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 -- though he's not entirely responsible.

Murray's had to endure two different coaching staffs and their respective shortcomings, and many believe Murray could follow in the recent footsteps of Sam Darnold in terms of resurrecting his career at a new stop.

While factors such as his health and $230.5 million contract will surely play a role in his departure, there's sure to be several teams interested in Murray's talents.

The Cardinals currently have Brissett under contract through 2026 while owning a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, though there's still four weeks left for that to change.

However you slice it, Murray's future in Arizona is dim.

