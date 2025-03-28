Which Cardinals Could Make Hall of Fame?
Discussing future Pro Football Hall of Famers is always a fun topic for fans - supporters of the Arizona Cardinals included.
Everyone believes there are several players on the roster who deserve to be in enshrined in Canton, Ohio when they call their career. Some teams have more than others, and some teams have few if any... but that doesn’t stop the debates.
Despite the fact the Arizona Cardinals have been a cellar franchise for the majority of its existence, they still produced several Hall of Famers, and even some players that who could be argued to be the greatest at their position.
But does this roster have anyone right now?
As we take a look at the current roster we can find several outstanding players, both young and old, arranged from being memorable and fan favorite players to this franchise or even to one day make it to Canton.
Below I have four categories to which I have split stand out players on this roster: way too soon, Hall of Great, making a case, and in the conversation. I was not shy about adding names as I find several players on this team capable of fitting into those categories.
Spoiler alert: I have a single player in the final category.
We’ll kick things off with the way too soon category, which features some of the youngest players on this team who have shown the potential to be some of the greats of this decade.
"Way Too Soon"
Paris Johnson Jr.
Two seasons in the league and Johnson is on his way to elite status as a premier offensive tackle. Johnson played on the right side as a rookie before sliding to left tackle last season. That move was incredibly successful, as Johnson was playing at an Pro Bowl-level before he was unfortunately injured.
Now heading into year three, Johnson is primed to break out and establish himself amongst the league’s best blindside protectors. 2025 could be the start of Johnson’s ascension to stardom.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Yes, I am including a rookie who failed to record 1,000 receiving yards and was outshined by several colleagues from his draft class despite being the fourth overall pick.
The reason is simple: Harrison showed more than enough potential to continue growing into the player many, including myself, believe he will be become. His God-given talent was on display, even as opposing teams prioritized him as the man to slow down.
Even then, he was as difficult as any to go up against.
Based on what we got to see, I’m betting on Harrison to take that next step forward and dominate the league. Not much is gonna slow him down as long as the offense permits him to grow.
That admittedly may be asking a lot, but I have full faith in him.
Trey McBride
Once seen as a luxury pick, McBride has turned into one of the most important players on either side of the ball for the Cardinals. His sophomore season saw him break out, and last year he ascended to the top five players at his position.
He’ll be getting a nice payday very soon.
Perhaps the lone criticism of his young career has been the lack of touchdowns, but that’s also attributed to the offense and it’s production. Because other than that, he’s a target hog that’s perfect for check, downs, and reliability.
McBride is off to a hell of a start to his pro career and an increase in touchdown. Production will solidify his status amongst the elite tight ends.
“Hall of Great”
Jalen Thompson
If you’re looking for some of the league’s most underrated defenders from the last several seasons, then you would be practically obliged to include Thompson. After being a supplemental draft pick in 2019, Thompson quickly secure a starting role with the Cardinals and has yet to play worse than above average with the team.
His pairing with Budda Baker (more on him later) has certainly helped his case, but he still found a way to stand out.
Thompson hasn’t been the most productive player in terms of turnovers, he’s nonetheless than an unsung hero and at times the MVP for the Cardinals defense deserves plenty of love in the desert, but he likely won’t receive his flowers from many others.
Dalvin Tomlinson
Tomlinson has had the longevity of above average to high-level play throughout his career and has proven himself at each stop. That doesn’t go unnoticed, and he’s been recognized as one of the top defensive tackles across the league.
Tomlinson has started in every game. He has appeared in over his eight pro seasons as a consistently reliable defender. The numbers don’t pop off the page, but he’s been asked to be a space eater and run defender… Where he is excelled.
Unfortunately, Tomlinson’s numbers don’t stand out enough to separate him from some of the other great defensive tackles of the last decade. He also has no accolades in his career to separate himself further. This makes him a memorable player, but likely only for the teams he played for.
Hall of Great is not an insult for someone who had the career that Tomlinson dead, and that should be celebrated.
Kyler Murray
I’m sure many of you were not expecting to see Murry on this list, but we can’t not include him whether you like it or not. The fact is since being the top overall pick in 2019, Murray has been consistently among the top half of the league‘s quarterbacks with several seasons as an undisputed top 10 guy.
He’s also got numbers and accolades to back him up.
We all know that Murray has taken a dramatic step backwards over the last few seasons, but we’re still aware of how good he can be. If he can find a way to get back to that form, his best argument will be him being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. That in itself helps him stand out.
But until he rebound from his current play, he’ll only be remembered as one of the better quarterbacks from the 2020s.
"Making A Case"
James Conner
Conner has been one of the NFL‘s best stories since arriving the league. He overcame cancer in college and found success with the Steelers before departing and free agency for the desert.
He quickly took over the starting running back roll for the Cardinals and never let go. Conner has run for over 3600 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons while continuing to show their plenty of gas left in this tank. He’s also recorded consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Conner has been aging like a fine wine with Arizona and if he can post a few more great seasons like he has, then he’ll have an underrated argument to go into the Hall. His touchdown numbers will be his best argument, as he has 70 total scores through eight seasons.
More yards and closing in on 100 touchdowns will be his key to football immortality.
Josh Sweat
Sweat is posting consistently good numbers and remains in the prime of his career. He will be reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who coached him to his best two seasons of his career that pairing could get him back to his status as a premier edge rusher and best kept secret.
The reason why I’m adding Sweat to the “making a case“ category over the “Hall of Great“ is because his return to form could skyrocket his sack numbers. Sweat recorded 18.5 sacks under Gannon, including his lone double-digit sack season.
There’s plenty of reason to believe he can get back to that form.
As the Cardinals top pass rusher, he will have ample opportunity to post numbers that we know he can produce. With a few double-digit sack seasons and some more accolades to his name, Sweat will be no worse than “Hall of Great“ but may be pushing for some underrate numbers that would stack up with some of the all-timers.
Already in the conversation
Budda Baker
There aren’t many players on this current roster that stand out as guys with legitimate cases to end up in Canton… if any… but Baker is probably the lone guy.
The longtime Cardinals standout is a tackling machine who has made the Pro Bowl seven times in eight seasons. Baker also has two First-Team and two Second-Team All-Pros on his resume.
Baker has long been recognized as one of the leagues top safeties and he hasn’t lost a step even as he needs the dreaded age 30 mark. To this point, Baker needs to continue being one of the league‘s best tacklers, but he also needs to start recording turnovers — an area he was lacked in throughout his career.
Get the turnovers up, and his case for the Hall of Fame takes a dramatic step forward.