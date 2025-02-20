Which Eagles Free Agent Should Cardinals Target?
The Arizona Cardinals are in dire need of an impact signing (or multiple) along the defensive line, specifically to put pressure on the quarterback, and there's a pair of pending free agents that immediately catch one's eye.
The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their dominant victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, made a living throughout 2024 and in the Super Bowl itself with their elite defensive line.
But now, a pair of key contributors to that D-line could depart in free agency. In a perfect world, the Cardinals should be in on both of them, but looking at it realistically, there's a decision to be made.
Of these two free agents, who would be the more valuable signing to Arizona? Which one can GM Monti Ossenfort not afford to miss out on?
EDGE Josh Sweat
The 27-year-old Josh Sweat had a serious argument to be named Super Bowl MVP, after sacking Patrick Mahomes 2.5 times and generally wreaking havoc against a sturdy Chiefs O-line.
Sweat only managed eight sacks in the regular season, but played in 16 games and was a quiet contributor, receiving a solid 75.7 PFF grade.
He had previously signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Eagles in 2021. While he's certainly been a productive player, he's also never had more than 11 sacks in a season, and hasn't emerged as the superstar he was expected to be.
However, Sweat's most productive season came alongside current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in 2022, when he was Philadelphia's defensive coordinator, and Arizona needs edge pressure, perhaps more than anything else.
A reunion with his former coach could spark a productive 2025 and beyond, but he might be an expensive sign.
DT Milton Williams
Milton Williams has emerged recently as a dark horse free agent darling. While he only had five sacks in 2024, that came over just 500 snaps and seven starts, and he had an astounding 40 recorded QB pressures in that limited sample size.
At a mere 290 pounds, he profiles more as a pass rusher than a run-stuffing interior DL, but the Cardinals certainly need major upgrades in the interior, and Williams would be a clear jump over anyone not named Darius Robinson, who remains a question mark for the time being.
Williams is also familiar with Gannon, but wasn't a starter in the 2022 season. Of course, that could be moot, considering Gannon's propensity to heavily rotate his defensive players. Any concerns over Williams' low snap count should be waived with that in mind.
Williams is younger at 25 years old, but could potentially be worth even more than the 27-year-old Sweat, depending on who's involved in the bidding war. Ultimately, however, it seems more likely the Eagles will do their best to keep Williams over Sweat if it came down to the two.
Conclusion
So who's the best fit for Arizona?
Well, considering these two free agents play two different positions, it does seem that (on paper) an EDGE like Sweat is more of a need to the Cardinals than a DT. In a vacuum, Sweat has the advantage in who the Cardinals should sign.
But Williams is younger, has a higher ceiling, is more versatile and might even be a better pass rusher. Still, he'll probably be more difficult to acquire, especially if multiple teams come calling on him.
As unsatisfying an answer as this is, the Cardinals need to at least kick the tires on both of these players. Both positions are of near-equal need, and Arizona is so starved for impact players that even a letdown of a season from either player would likely raise the floor of their front seven.