Analyst Projects Cardinals Starting Lineup
ARIZONA -- The long days of summer are around the corner and Arizona Cardinals fans will have to find ways to pass the time as they juggle between buying in for the season or setting their expectations for year three of the Jonathan Gannon era.
We saw tons of movement this offseason for a Cardinals team that was flirting with a playoff spot for a good chunk of the 2024 season before completely derailing. They severely overachieved for where they were supposed to be as far as a timeline for a rebuild goes.
But with that success comes a rise in expectations. Yours truly believes this team must match last season's success or make their way into the playoffs. However, some may be happy with being around the .500 mark once again.
No matter where you stand, we know the Cardinals are intent on the former and you can tell that with all of the moves they made in the offseason.
Arizona spent big money in free agency highlighted by Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Sweat. They also made some big investments in the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball including defensive lineman Walter Nolen and cornerback Will Johnson with their first two picks.
Arizona also re-signed several key players including running back James Conner and edge rusher Baron Browning along with some extensions including a big deal with tight end Trey McBride.
The roster appears to be much improved from top to bottom and has likely created some roster spot battles. Better yet, it may have shaken up starter positions.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder took a shot and projected all 32 NFL teams' starting 11 for both sides of the ball. His prediction for the Cardinals wasn't anything too obscene, but there were a handful of decisions that caught our attention.
Projected Cardinals Starting Lineup
Offense
QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, WR Marvin Harrison Jr, WR Michael Wilson, WR Greg Dortch, TE Trey McBride, LT Paris Johnson, LG Evan Brown, C Hjalte Froholdt, RG Isaiah Adams, RT Jonah Williams
Projecting Arizona's offense feels pretty chalk.
There's less than zero reason needed explaining Murray, Conner, Harrison, McBride, and Johnson as starters.
It doesn't require much thought to predict Wilson, Brown, and Froholdt to earn week one starts, either.
Slot receiver, right guard, and right tackle are interesting competitions.
Dortch should be the favorite to lock down the starting slot receiver role, but I'm not sleeping on Zay Jones.
Adams has the most direct path to starting at right guard, but he's not guaranteed anything. The Cardinals could end up re-signing Will Hernandez to seize the role, too.
I still don't trust Williams to be healthy and therefore will stick to Kelvin Beachum as the starter until further notice.
Defense
EDGE Baron Browning, DL Calais Campbell, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, EDGE Josh Sweat, LB Mack Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB Max Melton, CB Will Johnson, NB Garrett Williams, S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson
Unlike on offense, the defensive side of the ball has a few fun competitions for starting time.
I would say only three players -- Josh Sweat, Garrett Williams, and Budda Baker -- have their positions locked down as starters. Everyone else will compete for their job, albeit some more than others.
The starting edge rusher opposite Sweat will be a fun battle -- perhaps the most entertaining of any. Browning is a favorite with BJ Ojulari recovering from a severe knee injury. Rookie Jordan Burch isn't likely to start out the gate.
The defensive line is wide open. I agree in starting Campbell and Tomlinson, but rookie first-rounder Walter Nolen will push for starting reps. Don't forget about third-year man Dante Stills, either, who paced the team in sacks a season ago.
Wilson should have one linebacker spot held down, but Arizona loves flexing that spot. He, ADG, Mykal Walker, Owen Pappoe and rookie Cody Simon will all have a fair shot for one of two starting roles.
Outside corner is tough to nail down. On one hand, veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting feels like a safe pick to start on one side. On the other hand, he's limited and the guys behind him are better options. It makes the most sense in long-term success to start Melton and Johnson, but don't forget about Starling Thomas V.
Thompson is the closest of this group to having a starting spot locked down, but second-year man Dadrion Taylor-Demerson could become his eventual successor.