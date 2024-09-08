All Cardinals

Cardinals vs Bills: Bold Predictions, Key Players

The Arizona Cardinals need these players to step up against the Buffalo Bills.

Donnie Druin, Richie Bradshaw

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before facing the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
It's game week for the Arizona Cardinals and they have a doozy of a matchup to kick off the new year as they head to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Truly, there are few ways you can start off your season with a bigger challenge.

Let's hop into this season opener and see if the Cardinals have a chance to pull off perhaps the biggest week one upset against the Bills on the road.

Key Players

Marvin Harrison Jr.

How will everyone's favorite rookie fair in his first ever NFL game? My prediction - pretty damn well.

The Bills are a mess in the secondary as they replace All-Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. They also have serviceable cornerbacks who shouldn't hold a candl;e to MHJ. Expect journeyman and former Cardinal Rasul Douglas to shadow Harrison.

There are big expectations for Harrison as a rookie and this game is a perfect opportunity to come out and make a statement. Against a suspect secondary, Harrison could come out and put on a show in his NFL debut.

Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, and Will Hernandez

Ok, so this is kinda cheating by naming three players, however they are going up against a dynamic defensive line captained by Ed Oliver. They're going to have their hands full.

Last season, the Bills generated 54 sacks with 17.5 of them coming specifically from the defensive interior. They're two starters from last year, Oliver and DaQuon Jones are back after tallying 12 of those 17.5 sacks (9.5 from Oliver, 2.5 from Jones). 

I expect those two to move around quite a bit and create different matchups for the interior of the Cardinals offensive line. I also anticipate the Bills will be blitz heavy and send linebackers like Terrel Bernard (6.5 sacks and Tyrel Dodson (2.5 sacks) on blitz packages and attack the middle of the line.

All three of these guys must be on their A-game or not only will the Bills' pass rush have a field day, but the Cards may have serious trouble running the football.

Zaven Collins

Collins is inheriting a massive role with the defense this year. The edge rushing room is depleted due to injuries and will force him back to that spot. However, Collins will be asked to do more than rush the passer.

The Bills have a potentially dangerous run game thanks to Josh Allen's ability to run. Running back James Cook is also coming off an 1,122 rushing yard season with rookie Ray Davis (who had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons to close his college career) right behind him.

With a stout offensive line captained by three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, the Bills are primed to host one of the top rushing attacks in the league.

With that in mind, Collins will be tasked with setting the edge and limiting Buffalo's rushing attack. 

Bold predictions

  • Marvin Harrison Jr. eclipses 100-yards and scores two touchdowns
  • Trey McBride hauls in 10 passes
  • The Cardinals defense registers zero sacks, but forces two turnovers

Final score: Bills 31, Cardinals 14

