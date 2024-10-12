NFL TV Coverage Map Week 6
Week 6 NFL action is here!
Thursday Night Football's battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hopefully gave NFL fans a taste of what's to come over the weekend.
Teams on bye week this Sunday include the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.
With that, there's ten matchups in the early and afternoon portion of Sunday, which will be followed by national broadcasts of Sunday Night Football (NBC) and Monday Night Football (ESPN) to close out Week 6.
With FOX showing viewers slates in both windows, CBS has the "single" coverage map - as viewers across the country will only see one game on the network.
TV maps courtesy of the good people over at 506 Sports.
CBS ALL DAY
Red: WAS at BAL
Green: HOU at NE
Orange: IND at TEN
Blue: PIT at LV (LATE)
Yellow: LAC at DEN (LATE)
Most of the Eastern portion of the country will see the Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens while the West will mostly watch the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Denver Broncos.
The Indianapolis Colts facing off against the Tennessee Titans will mostly be enjoyed locally while other games have some national appeal scattered.
In example, Seattle, most of Northern California/Nevada will see the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Las Vegas Raiders. That also goes for most of Wisconsin, West Virginia, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
Most of Texas and Louisiana will see the Houston Texans face the New England Patriots, and so too will the entire northeast.
FOX EARLY SLATE
Red: AZ at GB
Blue: CLE at PHI
Green: TB at NO
For FOX viewers, there's only three games in the early window, and the network made it very simple to digest.
If you live in the Northeast, Texas (outside of Houston) and New Mexico, you'll see the Cleveland Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles.
If you live in the South, you'll enjoy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to play the New Orleans Saints.
If you live anywhere else, you'll watch the Arizona Cardinals travel to historic Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.
FOX LATE SLATE
Red: DET at DAL
Blue: ATL at CAR
In FOX's coverage of the afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers will be seen by local and surrounding areas.
If you live literally anywhere else - congrats! You'll see FOX's game of the week (with Tom Brady on the call) as the Detroit Lions face the Dallas Cowboys.
Action concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football with Monday Night Football showing the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets.