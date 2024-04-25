Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Draft: 'I Know Who I Want'
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray knows who he wants his organization to draft later today.
"I’ve put my foot on the table for a couple guys in the past. It didn’t work out," said Murray in an interview with FOX. "Obviously, things happen. It is what it is, and we move on.
"But I got full faith in the guys upstairs. It’s a new regime. Last year, they did a hell of a job. This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it’s been a complete 180 for us. I’m just excited. I know [GM] Monti [Ossenfort] and JG [Jonathan Gannon] are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team.
"Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens."
Murray seems pretty excited for festivities today, too.
All signs are pointing to the Cardinals being in the mix for a top receiver, which Murray wouldn't mind. If Arizona sticks at No. 4, Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be the pick.
If the Cardinals do indeed move down, LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze would be in play.
After losing Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown during the offseason, Arizona signed only Chris Moore to the roster. Entering today, the Cardinals' top weapons at wide receiver are Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
We've seen what Murray can do with a premier target such as DeAndre Hopkins in the fold, and it feels quite obvious as to what position the quarterback himself wants the team to address.