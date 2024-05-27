Analyst: Cardinals Have Biggest Offseason Regret
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of impactful signings this offseason that will hopefully see their 4-13 record improve from one year ago.
The national outlook on the Cardinals moving into Jonathan Gannon's second season in charge is on the more optimistic side, though one move the organization made during free agency will be a regrettable one, according to Bleacher Report.
In B/R's article listing the ten most regrettable offseason moves, the Cardinals' signing of offensive tackle Jonah Williams made the cut.
"Williams never panned out as the Cincinnati Bengals left tackle, and while he was a bit more reliable on the right side in 2023, he still wasn't great. Williams' strength as a run blocker was better utilized last season. However, he was still responsible for five penalties and eight sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Williams allowed 12 sacks as Cincinnati's left tackle in 2022.
"Expecting Williams to outright replace Humphries would be a massive mistake, one Arizona can avoid if Johnson makes a successful transition. Having Williams on the roster gives the Cardinals a Plan B, though it's not a very good one.
"While Johnson may thrive in his new role, Williams may still be a liability on the other side. His level of play certainty doesn't mirror the two-year, $30 million deal that Arizona handed him."
Williams - per Spotrac - has two void years attached to the end of his contract with cap hits of $6.6 million and $16.3 million for 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The Cardinals confirmed Williams would play at right tackle again for 2024 after switching over from the left side during his last season in Cincinnati.
Bleacher Report certainly isn't the only outlet to question the move, but is the money truly that awful?
Spotrac shows Williams' $30 million is sixth in total value for free agent offensive linemen this cycle while his $15 million per year average is fourth and total guaranteed money ($19 million) ranks seventh in players who signed this offseason.
24 offensive tackles have an annual average of $15 million or higher heading into 2024.