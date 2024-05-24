Analyst: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Faces Make-or-Break Year
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach 2024 with plenty of expectations of improvement from their previous 4-13 record.
While other factors such as an improved roster on both sides of the ball and a full offseason with the same coaching staff are key, the full health of Kyler Murray is the biggest proponent for success this season.
We've seen Murray flash his talents plenty of times since becoming the No. 1 overall pick a few years ago. The Cardinals have seen the former Heisman winner win Offensive Rookie of the Year on top of multiple Pro Bowl appearances.
His major ACL injury at the end of 2022 ensured he missed at least the first half of the 2023 season, and despite numerous obstacles working against him, Murray impressed in his final few games heading into the offseason.
Now, with 2024 on the horizon, some analysts believe it's a make-or-break year for the face of the franchise.
"Murray is an incredible talent, but it's possible he peaked in 2021. He has limped through much of the last two seasons. There's plenty of time and money left on his contract, but if he can't come through again in 2024, the Cardinals could try to move on," wrote Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
"The obstacle: Staying healthy. When he last accomplished that to a degree, he was ascending in 2020 and 2021."
Ultimately, Gagnon says he still does believe in the Cardinals' passer.
"The offense is becoming less of a problem, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. on board, and Murray is fully healthy right now. I still believe in the 26-year-old former top pick, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he got back into the Pro Bowl mix in 2024."
While the "make or break" debate can certainly be had, the Cardinals should expect some degree of improvement. We saw Murray return for eight games and now will have a full offseason to work under Drew Petzing's guidance with an arguably improved offense in all areas.
Murray's impressed nearly everybody in the facility this offseason, you can read more about that here.