Analyst: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Hot Seat
ARIZONA -- Talk around Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been prominent for the last few seasons. Now that his massive contract extension has kicked in, even more criticism will be invited if he doesn't perform.
Murray rehabbed his torn ACL/meniscus for the first half of 2023 before returning for the second half of the season. The former No. 1 overall pick enters his first offseason as fully healthy under HC Jonathan Gannon and OC Drew Petzing with some shiny new toys to help make his job easier.
It's fair to increase expectations for Murray and the rest of the Cardinals after going 4-13 last season - though Fox Sports believes Murray is on the hot seat entering 2024:
"Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon could have moved off of Murray in their first season in Arizona. Instead, the leadership duo embraced the team's uniquely talented quarterback, surrounding him with more playmakers with the hopes of getting the Cardinals back to the postseason," wrote Eric Williams.
"And Murray has taken the team's approach to heart, recommitting himself to his craft and taking on more of a leadership role as the highest-paid player on the team. At age 26 and fully healthy after ACL rehab, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft should be entering the prime of his career."
After going through Murray's numbers last season along with the new additions to Arizona's offense, Williams concluded with:
"Now, it's up to Murray to play to his potential in leading the Cardinals back to the postseason for the first time since 2021."
It certainly doesn't feel as if Murray's on the hot seat moving into this season, but make no mistake about it, the Cardinals are expecting fairly big things from the former Heisman winner:
"I think his game's gonna go to another level. I know it is. I've been extremely pleased with where he's at, what he's doing, the command and the leadership that he's displaying right now. I mean, I think it was the best RVA I've ever seen in my life on Wednesday, truthfully," said Gannon back in May.
"... Not to put a bunch of pressure on him, but he's doing extremely well."
It's tough to imagine anybody putting more pressure on Murray than himself, and even the franchise quarterback knows it's a big season for everybody in the desert - himself included.
We've reached the 100 degree portion of summer time in Phoenix. Everybody's seat is naturally hot. Murray's - in a metaphorical sense - isn't.