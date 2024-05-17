Analysts Predict Cardinals 2024 Record
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach the 2024 season with expectations wildly across the board, as evidenced in various record predictions for the upcoming year.
Arizona gains Kyler Murray fully healthy while supplementing needs on both sides of the ball with little losses to pair.
How will the Cardinals fare moving forward?
The internet gave their predictions:
Sports Illustrated: 9-8
Gilberto Manzano: "The Cardinals could surprise many if the rookie Harrison delivers a dominant first season. But they’re going to need Kyler Murray to play like a top-10 quarterback after a few down seasons. With a revamped roster, the Cardinals could take advantage of the last-place schedule. They’ll get to face the Patriots and Panthers, but perhaps those two teams could also surprise many this season. Arizona is going to need coach Jonathan Gannon to put together a productive defense for this team to make real noise in the competitive NFC West."
Bleacher Report: 6-11
Maurice Moton: "With two rookie offensive skill-position players who can contribute in big roles, Arizona will be able to keep pace with opponents in high-scoring games.
"The Cardinals also revamped their defensive line with the addition of rookie first-rounder Darius Robinson and veterans Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, but they could struggle to generate a consistent pass rush on the edges.
"The Cardinals will take small steps in the right direction with a much-improved offense, but their defense is still a work in progress."
FOX Sports: 8-9
Eric D. Williams: "The Cardinals started 1-8 last season without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. But with the Oklahoma product healthy, Arizona expects to come out of the gate faster this year. Doing that, plus the addition of offensive playmakers like first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., rookie RB Trey Benson and free-agent pickup Zay Jones— along with an improved pass rush on defense — could help the Cardinals double their four wins from last year. They'll have to learn to close out games, however, as they went 2-5 in one-score games in 2023."
The 33rd Team: 7-10
Marcus Mosher: "The Arizona Cardinals finished with just four wins last season, but they played much better down the stretch with a healthy Kyler Murray.
"The additions of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson make this a much better roster than it was a year ago. The Cardinals still aren't ready to contend, but they will be much more competitive."
We gave our game-by-game predictions, which you can read here.