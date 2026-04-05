What NFL Scout Said on Cardinals Draft QB Prospect

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are highly expected to take a look at Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson later in April when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

The departure of Kyler Murray this offseason opened a gap for Arizona's future franchise quarterback to be found, potentially this offseason.

Is Simpson the answer?

That's been a massive question asked in the desert as of late. Arizona has picks three and 34 to begin the draft. It's highly thought the Cardinals won't take Simpson at No. 3, though they'd need to make a move up in the first round to get Simpson.

"I wouldn't draft him until Day 2, but I think he has a chance to go in that 20-32 range," an AFC area scout told ESPN. "It's because the demand will highly outweigh the quality of supply in this year's class."

Supply and demand has been perhaps the biggest argument against taking Simpson this offseason, as the Cardinals had very little options in free agency to find a suitable (and immediate) replacement for Murray.

Simpson, after Fernando Mendoza, projects as the best fit for the Cardinals thanks to his mobility and ability to process defenses pre/post-snap — which does fit what Mike LaFleur wants to do offensively.

More from his ESPN profile:

"There isn't a throw that Simpson feels that he's incapable of making, as his toughness and confidence shined in spurts. The son of longtime UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson Ty's football smarts and awareness are easy to see. Simpson was given a lot of pre-snap autonomy and was frequently seen altering protections and plays. His recognition of defenses is well beyond a typical QB prospect with 15 career starts."

Would Arizona make a move for Simpson?

The 15 career starts is concerning, especially considering Simpson's play took a drop as the season went on. However, there is some upside to Simpson's game that the Cardinals will have to debate over these next few weeks.