Cardinals Announce Partnership For Luxury Seating
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals previously announced plans of installing luxury field suites for fans to enjoy ahead of the 2024 season.
Now, they have a partnership for the north end zone suites:
"In a ground-breaking collaboration, 'Morgan Athletic Club hosted by The Global Ambassador' will offer an unparalleled luxury experience at State Farm Stadium starting this season," according to the team's official press release.
"Part of the new luxury offerings available at State Farm Stadium in 2024, 'Morgan Athletic Club' – which borrows from the Cardinals’ original name when they were founded in 1898 – is a high-end club located at the north end of field level and just steps away from the playing field."
Highlights of the luxury seating include:
- Inventive Culinary Offerings: Curated by The Global Ambassador, the menus will feature a dynamic selection of cuisine from its esteemed restaurants – Le Âme, théa, and Pink Dolphin – while also featuring exclusive culinary dishes crafted specifically for Morgan Athletic Club.
- Premium Beverage Selection: A thoughtfully curated list of premium wines, exquisitely executed craft cocktails and specialty beverages, all designed to perfectly complement the culinary offerings.
- Immersive Ambiance: Feel The Global Ambassador experience as it comes to life at Morgan Athletic Club. From the live music and expertly-designed lighting to the high-style, high-design décor and beyond, every element contributes to creating the sophisticated yet energetic vibe.
- Unrivaled Service Excellence: Guests will experience luxury service from a highly-trained and dedicated team, committed to delivering personalized and attentive hospitality.
In an official statement, owner Michael Bidwill offered:
“From the beginning, our vision for this club space was clear. To combine unmatched style and elegance with comfort and convenience while re-defining the standards for service, culinary offerings and the overall experience. This partnership with The Global Ambassador is such a perfect fit because no one has more experience or expertise in providing exactly that than Sam Fox and his team.”