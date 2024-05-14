Cardinals Fans Set Historic Mark With Ticket Sales
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals are excited for the upcoming season.
According to Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations Mark Dalton on Twitter/X, the Cardinals have sold out of lower bowl season tickets.
"Cardinals season tickets sold out in lower level at State Farm Stadium; earliest point since 2009. Team ranks 3rd in NFL in season ticket sales this offseason. Limited number remain in club & terrace levels," wrote Dalton.
The Cardinals finished 4-13 last season, though some massive talent was added to the roster to hopefully reverse course and keep the rebuild trending in the right direction under second-year guys such as HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.
Excitement went through the roof when the Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's been awhile since fans have been this eager for a season to start, and the early season ticket data shows.
According to The Arizona Republic's Jose Romero, there's roughly 2,000 season tickets left in the club/terrace levels.
Cardinals CEO Jeremy Walls offered the following via The Arizona Republic:
"Why are we so ahead (with sales)? The football side is a big part of it,'' Walls said.
"On the business side, every single season ticket holder has a dedicated service rep(resentative). They (buyers) get the longest payment plan they've ever had before, so now they can spread it out over time. To move their seats this year it was all digital, so it was very easy for them. And then we're also providing a 10 percent discount at concessions for the first time.
"So we're just trying to enhance the experience."
Training camp dates are expected to be announced in the coming months, though the start time is typically late July with preseason games following in August.
The NFL is set to release their full schedule on Wednesday, May 15.