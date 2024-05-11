Cardinals 'Fantastic' Spot for Zay Jones
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing free agent WR Zay Jones, adding some much needed depth at the position ahead of training camp.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the desert is a "fantastic" place for Jones to land.
"Zay Jones has a new home - pretty quickly actually. The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with the former Jaguars receiver. [Jones] gets a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million according to me and colleague Tom Pelissero," Rapoport said.
"[This] gives Zay Jones a fantastic, fantastic spot to come in and not just contribute but really be a mentor to Marvin Harrison Jr.. The very well-traveled Zay Jones, the last couple weeks he visited the Titans, he visited the Cowboys, he visited the Chiefs who were certainly open to signing him. Instead, he lands with the Arizona Cardinals - another weapon for Kyler Murray."
Full clip:
Jones (6-2) brings another big body for Murray to target and adds a solid floor for a Arizona WR's room that has Harrison, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch operating out of the slot. Tight end Trey McBride looks to provide another valuable weapon for Arizona's offense, too.
Jones played just nine games in 2023 with a PCL injury, something he pushed through to help the Jaguars.
“It was just up-and-down between this injury, this injury, that injury on-and-off,” Jones said (h/t The Florida Times-Union).
“Which was something that I experienced for the first time. Being banged up a lot and just trying to play through as much as possible, and really, just trying to put it on the line for my team.”
In his last full season healthy (2022), he put up 823 yards on 82 receptions with five touchdowns. Jones just turned 29-years-old.