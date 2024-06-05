Cardinals Have 'Sleeper' in Rookie RB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals drafted Florida State running back Trey Benson on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding immediate depth behind James Conner and perhaps a future starter in the FSU product.
Benson - considered a home-run hitter heading into the draft - is a top candidate to make more of an instant impact than some may expect during his rookie season, according to CBS Sports:
"I can't quit praising Benson. And his fit in Arizona. This was my RB1 in the 2024 class thanks to not only his breakaway speed. Actually, it was more so about his ridiculous elusiveness at feature-back size," said analyst Chris Trapasso.
"Benson forced 124 missed tackles on 316 collegiate rush attempts. That's a nearly 40% missed forced tackle rate. Insanity. James Conner will continue to outperform expectations, like he's done his entire collegiate and pro career. However, Benson can provide the electricity in the open field Conner can't."
Conner himself said he's a big fan of Benson and what he brings to the table.
"Trey Benson? Ah, man, Trey is awesome, man. He's like a sponge. He wants to learn everything. He's asking questions. He's showing up to work every day," Conner said.
"He's got a great work ethic and, as an addition to the room, he's gonna help us a ton this year. He's a big, physical back but he's got speed, obviously, too. It's a beautiful combination of what he can bring to the table and, yeah, we're gonna ride this year."
Benson is a popular fantasy football stash this year and even in reality, many expect Benson to be a force early and often in Drew Petzing's offense.