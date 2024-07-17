Cardinals Projected to Have Breakout Player
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for a massive 2024 season, and second-year wideout Michael Wilson is a popular pick to take his game to the next level.
The term "break out" is thrown around a lot during the offseason, though Wilson is coming off a strong rookie season where he averaged 14.9 yards per reception, providing a big-bodied target for Kyler Murray to throw to when needed.
Wilson recently cracked Bleacher Report's list of seven receivers who could break out this season:
Michael Wilson Projected to Break Out in 2024
"With Harrison presumably the team's top receiver, a lot of people will forget about the promise Wilson showed. That could be a mistake," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"The second-year player recently said on Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke show he feels a 'night and day' difference from his rookie season to this year. With more confidence in the playbook and chemistry with Kyler Murray, he could have big things in store.
"There's no reason that Harrison and Wilson both can't flirt with 1,000 yards in 2024."
The Cardinals certainly have a lot of mouths to feed, though Wilson was one of Murray's favorite targets in the second half of 2023. Even without Murray, he was productive with other quarterbacks in the first stretch of the season.
Wilson now has a full offseason under his belt as a pro and projects to be another strong asset for the Cardinals.
At least head coach Jonathan Gannon believes so:
“Where you’re ultimately evaluated is production on the grass, but how he gets to that production on the grass on a daily basis, I think he’ll take a jump with what he’s doing from all the standpoints of what that means — schematic, technique, physical, his health, what’s in between his ears,” Gannon said earlier this offseason.
“He will take a jump in all those buckets as I call them. That will in turn give him a chance to increase his production and help us win. I really like where Mike is at. He’s as smart as they come, as competitive as they come, works on his craft, works on his game. … He’s going to have a good year.”
It will be interesting to see how Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing approaches the 2024 season in terms of run-pass balance, though Wilson could be too good to ignore even in a crowded room of talented playmakers in the desert.