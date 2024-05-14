Cardinals Sign Two More Rookies
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially inked two more rookies from their 2024 draft class in Max Melton and Isaiah Adams.
Financials of the deals have not been released.
More from the Cardinals' press release:
"Melton (5-11, 187) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection while at Rutgers and finished his collegiate career by appearing in 44 games (40 starts) and collecting 114 tackles (79 solo), eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. As a senior in 2023, Melton started 12-of-13 games played and led the team with three interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, six passes defensed, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack. He also blocked four punts in his college career, including leading the country with three blocked punts as a junior in 2022. The 22-year old Melton became the highest draft pick from Rutgers since 2010 (Devin McCourty-27th overall).
"Adams (6-4, 315) spent two years at Illinois and played 25 games (24 starts) and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He started 14 games at left guard, nine at right tackle and one at left tackle during his two years with the Illini. Last year, Adams started 11-of-12 games played, served as a team captain and earned All-Big Ten Academic honors. An Ajax, Ontario native, the 23-year old Adams began his college career at Wilfred Laurier University in Canada for two years (2018-19) before playing the 2021 season at Garden City Community College (Kansas) and then transferring to Illinois."
Melton/Adams now join Tip Reiman, Christian Jones, Xavier Thomas, Tejhaun Palmer and Jaden Davis as rookies who have signed. Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson, Trey Benson, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson have yet to sign for Arizona.
Rookie minicamp has already concluded and voluntary OTA's are set to begin next Monday.