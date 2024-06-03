Cardinals Strike New TV Deal
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced a partnership with Arizona’s Family (3TV, CBS 5 and Arizona’s Family Sports) today on a new TV deal, making Arizona’s Family the Cardinals' Official Television Partner. The agreement includes sister station KOLD News 13 in Tucson, per the press release.
Through the partnership, Arizona’s Family will broadcast Cardinals preseason games as well as a host of ancillary programs including the Cardinals Game Plan coaches show during the football season and another weekly Cardinals program that will air year-round. Previous preseason games were shown on NBC's Channel 12.
“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Arizona’s Family,” said Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill in a statement provided from the team.
“We are looking forward to working together not only to provide amazing content and coverage for Cardinals fans but also teaming up for important initiatives throughout our community.”
Full details below:
PRESEASON: Arizona’s Family will air all three of the Cardinals preseason games this year: Saturday, August 10 vs. New Orleans, Saturday, August 17 at Indianapolis and Sunday, August 25 at Denver. Fans in Phoenix can find Cardinals preseason games on CBS 5 (KPHO-TV) while Tucson viewers can tune into KOLD News 13 and those in Northern Arizona, Yuma and Albuquerque, NM can watch the team on Arizona’s Family Sports.
WEEKLY SHOWS: In addition, Arizona’s Family will regularly air two programs covering the team: Cardinals Game Plan will air each week during the season and give fans an inside look at the team ahead of gameday. An additional weekly show will air year-round and provide in-depth coverage for everything Cardinals.
HIGH SCHOOL GAME OF THE WEEK: Arizona’s Family is also set to add the “Arizona Cardinals High School Game of the Week” to its programming. Each week, a girls flag or boys tackle high school football game will be selected to air live throughout the state.