Cardinals OC Lands in Top Ten Rankings
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing enters his second season in charge of the offense in the desert, and there's some fairly strong expectations considering the circumstances.
Kyler Murray's now healthy. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones were added to a passing attack that already possessed Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. The Cardinals return one of the league's top rushing attacks from 2023, too.
Arizona's offense was by no means glamorous last season, though Petzing did considerable work given the ingredients he was asked to cook with. While no five-star meals have been made quite yet, there's hope last season was just the appetizer for what rests ahead.
Petzing made Pro Football Focus' top ten offensive coordinator rankings ahead of this season, taking the No. 10 spot:
"The Cardinals hired Petzing as their offensive coordinator a year ago, and he inherited arguably the worst offensive situation in the league," wrote Zoltan Buday.
"Dealing with an unreliable offensive line and no star wide receivers, the Cardinals featured three different starting quarterbacks over the 2023 season. Despite the turmoil, Petzing’s unit was far from the disaster some might have expected. It might not have been considered a success for most teams, but Arizona’s offense ranking 21st in EPA per play — ahead of the likes of the Chargers and the Steelers — was an impressive performance."
All offseason, we've heard Cardinals players speak so highly of the potential that exists in Arizona, with some even saying the Cardinals can have the top offense in the league.
Petzing wants to deliver on the hype.
"I think we really got to focus on what we're trying to accomplish. And if we're going to get where we want to go, I think that always has to be the goal," said Petzing when asked about his players' optimism on being the top offense.
"I think that has to be driven home on a daily basis because if you start thinking about what we could be, what we need to be, I think you're going to stop focusing on, 'how do I get better at my job?' Coaches and players included. I think that has really been the message from the moment we walked in this building and it's going to continue to be as we approach the season."