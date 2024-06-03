Cardinals Projected to Finish With Top Ten Pick
ARIZONA -- Around the Arizona Cardinals' facility, there's hope that 2024 can be a quick turnaround season after a 4-13 start kicked off the Jonathan Gannon era in the desert.
Kyler Murray is healthy as we progress into the summer and gaps were filled on both sides of the ball. Super Bowl parades aren't exactly being planned here - but there's no reason for the Cardinals to not improve significantly moving forward.
Arizona has finished with the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in the past two seasons. They've won one playoff game since 2015 and have finished with a record above .500 just once in that time frame.
ESPN doesn't believe the future will get much brighter this season, projecting the Cardinals to land with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to their Football Power Index.
"The FPI projects the draft order by simulating the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game locations. The order is based on the records the model believes the teams will have after 17 games and each team's average draft position in the simulations," they said before unveiling the projected draft order.
Projected 2025 NFL Draft Order
1. New England Patriots
2. Carolina Panthers
3. Denver Broncos
4. Tennessee Titans
5. Washington Commanders
6. New York Giants
7. Minnesota Vikings
8. Las Vegas Raiders
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. New Orleans Saints
ESPN's FPI gives Arizona a 3.5% chance to earn the No. 1 pick and a 23.4% chance to again earn top-five honors. The Cardinals were also given a 50.5% chance to finish in the top ten.