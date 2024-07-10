Details Emerge on Cardinals Star's Arrest
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals safety and executive Adrian Wilson recently departed from his role as the Carolina Panthers' vice president of player personnel earlier this offseason with no explanation on either side.
The Panthers - in a statement given to NBC's Mike Florio - offered this shortly after people online noticed Wilson suddenly wasn't on the team's official website.
“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers. Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."
It was later revealed that Wilson was arrested earlier this year on three charges of domestic violence, as first reported by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
More details have emerged after Arizona Sports obtained a police report:
- "Wilson was accused of assaulting his wife and threatening to kill himself in June after she found out he had an affair and wanted a divorce, according to a Scottsdale police report."
- "Wilson, 44, was drunk and returned to his family’s Scottsdale home around 1 a.m. on June 1 and found separation papers from his wife, Alicia, according to the police report obtained Tuesday by Arizona Sports."
- "Wilson got into an argument with Alicia in her bedroom, the report said. Wilson threw several items, including a lamp and incense holder, before choking and pushing his wife, according to the police report."
- "Wilson then retrieved a Glock handgun from a safe but Alicia Wilson had removed the magazines, so she did not believe it was loaded, according to the police report. Shortly after, Alicia Wilson was able to escape the house and drove to a nearby friend’s residence, the report said. The couple’s three children were in the home at the time of the assault."
Wilson, a member of Arizona's Ring of Honor, spent over a decade with the Cardinals as a player and started his career as a scout with the team after retiring.
Wilson departed for the Panthers' opportunity last offseason after Arizona hired general manager Monti Ossenfort.