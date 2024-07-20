Kyler Murray Lands in Fourth Tier of QB Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expecting a big leap from quarterback Kyler Murray in 2024.
Murray returned from injury in the second half of 2023 to lead the Cardinals to three of their four wins after fully recovering from major ACL surgery. Arizona added weapons around Murray this offseason, and now expectations are set for a bounce back season.
From a national media perspective, it's very much still a wait-and-see case with Murray.
CBS Sports recently released their 2024 NFL quarterback tier rankings - and Murray fell to the fourth tier titled "intrigue with question marks" ahead of training camp.
Murray effectively was ranked at No. 18 behind the following names:
Tier 1: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen
Tier 2: Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Jordan Love
Tier 3: Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts
Tier 4: Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Kyler Murray
"Kyler got mad at this very list last year because he was in 'Tier 6' which was really more of an unknown situation than anything else," wrote Will Brinson.
"He looked good when he returned midseason, the Cardinals have committed to him, they added Marvin Harrison Jr., and profile as a sleeper offense in 2024. Please don't tweet at me, K1."
There's plenty of excitement for Murray around the facility in Tempe, though it's clear he's still got plenty to prove to those outside the state.
"I'm not going to hide my excitement, it's awesome to see him lead the offense. Lead the team, being there with his teammates, asking really good questions, getting held accountable in front of everyone and taking it on the chin just like everybody does, I love that about him," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this offseason.
Camp begins next week for Arizona, which will afford Murray the first opportunity to build on a potentially special season.