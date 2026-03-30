What Cardinals Said About NFL Draft QB Ty Simpson

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals have been heavily connected to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After releasing Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are still scanning for their next potential franchise passer. While Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew will look to steady the ship temporarily, Arizona knows they still need a strong option for years down the road.

That could come in Simpson, who previously praised the Cardinals after his combine meeting with the organization back in Indianapolis.

Head coach Mike LaFleur — speaking with reporters at the NFL's owners meetings in Phoenix — was specifically asked about Simpson as a prospect.

What Cardinals Said on Ty Simpson

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Good dude. You get 18 minutes [in the combine interview]. With a quarterback you need about 18 hours, like 18 days in a row," LaFleur joked.

"It was a good 18 minutes getting to know him. It was surface level. These guys aren't dummies, either. If you throw on five plays [during the meeting], they know the five plays. We don't give them the five plays and what they're going to be, but they're quarterbacks right? They're gonna know. But really impressed with him as a person. Good dude and we'll see where it goes."

Simpson is expected to be the next quarterback off the board after Fernando Mendoza assumingly goes No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where exactly Arizona could look to draft Simpson remains a hefty debate. While their third overall pick feels too steep for his profile, the Crimson Tide quarterback could very well be off the board when their second-round selection (No. 34) is on the clock.

The Cardinals identified traits such as pocket poise and arm delivery when evaluating what translates to the next level. Does Simpson possess one if not both?

That's something major decision-makers in Arizona will have to debate until the draft rolls around, though there's no doubting the two sides have been heavily connected to each other since before the 2025 regular season came to a close.