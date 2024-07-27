Kyler Murray - Marvin Harrison Connection Growing for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just three days into training camp, and it's evident something special is brewing in the desert.
Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived as the No. 4 overall pick and massive expectations to help transform the Cardinals' offense overnight.
We've yet to see MHJ in live action, though the early returns from training camp have been extremely encouraging.
Harrison - in a crowded receivers room - has firmly established himself as Arizona's top weapon moving into preseason play.
Murray himself has looked fairly good during the first three days of training camp, finding Harrison among other weapons for pretty sizable gains on the offensive side of the ball:
“We've got some good players in there and they're ready to go to work,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.
“It's a feather in (general manager) Monti's (Ossenfort) camp, when you go to camp and you can't pencil in 53 guys. That's a good thing. I really do think that. I think we couldn't pencil in 53 guys, so there's a lot of spots where there is open competition.”
Murray previously hailed his newest receiver earlier in the offseason:
"He's been good at football his whole life," Murray said. "He's been groomed by one of the best, his pops [Marvin Harrison Sr.], obviously a Hall of Famer.
"I have no doubt he'll go and do his thing this year and win whenever he wants to. He's going to be that type of guy. I know how much he loves the game if you're just sitting there talking to him. His energy, and what he's going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited about him."
So far, so good in Glendale.