All Cardinals

New Cardinals LB Ready to Prove People Wrong

Mack Wilson is ready to go for the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (3) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (3) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARIZONA -- New Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson is ready.

Wilson's fought an uphill battle since emerging in the pros as a fifth-round pick back in 2019. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has shown versatility and violence - two Jonathan Gannon trademarks - through previous stops with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

So it only made sense when Arizona called for Wilson to join a Cardinals defense looking to improve in nearly every major statistical category after a 4-13 finish last season.

Just an overlooked player joining an overlooked defense, as some would say.

"I feel like there is still some 'ehhh,' they're not really sure," Wilson said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "I feel like this year I'll have a chance to showcase the type of player I am."

Wilson operated as an edge rusher and inside linebacker for the Patriots in 2023. Currently, he projects to be a prime running mate alongside off-ball leader Kyzir White, forming what could be a dynamic duo in the middle of the front seven.

Wilson hasn't been a full-time starter since his rookie season in Cleveland. To say Wilson is overlooked is one thing, but for the linebacker to say it himself - with some extra motivation brewing - is another.

"The last few years, people act like they still don't know who I am," Wilson said.

"That's OK. This year I have the opportunity to show the world what type of player I am. This is just the beginning for me. I promise you … I don't want to do too much talking. But I'm ready to go."

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News