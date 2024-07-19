New Cardinals LB Ready to Prove People Wrong
ARIZONA -- New Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson is ready.
Wilson's fought an uphill battle since emerging in the pros as a fifth-round pick back in 2019. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has shown versatility and violence - two Jonathan Gannon trademarks - through previous stops with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
So it only made sense when Arizona called for Wilson to join a Cardinals defense looking to improve in nearly every major statistical category after a 4-13 finish last season.
Just an overlooked player joining an overlooked defense, as some would say.
"I feel like there is still some 'ehhh,' they're not really sure," Wilson said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "I feel like this year I'll have a chance to showcase the type of player I am."
Wilson operated as an edge rusher and inside linebacker for the Patriots in 2023. Currently, he projects to be a prime running mate alongside off-ball leader Kyzir White, forming what could be a dynamic duo in the middle of the front seven.
Wilson hasn't been a full-time starter since his rookie season in Cleveland. To say Wilson is overlooked is one thing, but for the linebacker to say it himself - with some extra motivation brewing - is another.
"The last few years, people act like they still don't know who I am," Wilson said.
"That's OK. This year I have the opportunity to show the world what type of player I am. This is just the beginning for me. I promise you … I don't want to do too much talking. But I'm ready to go."