Mock Trade Sends Budda Baker to Lions
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is entering the final year of his contract, and while he hasn't requested a trade (like he did last season) and has showed up to all voluntary and mandatory events this offseason, that hasn't stopped people plugging him in various trade scenarios.
Baker met with reporters two weeks ago and addressed his contract situation:
"I mean, of course. Me being here seven years going into year eight, of course you would love to be on the football team that you got drafted to. I know it's not the same GM or it's not the same head coach, but I understand if I continue to do my job at a high level - this is our fourth coaching staff and I'm still on the team - so it shows what type of character I am and what type of work ethic I put onto the field," said Baker.
You can read much more of what he said here.
In Bleacher Report's recent mock trade article, Baker was sent to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2025 second and 2026 seventh-round pick.
"Baker enters his seventh professional season having played in exactly one postseason game, and if he hits the open market next year, teams will be lining up sign the 28-year-old—teams who can offer Baker something Arizona can't. A realistic shot at a Super Bowl run," wrote Gary Davenport.
"The Cardinals get more in this perspective deal than they would in compensatory picks. The Lions shore up their biggest defensive weakness with a six-time Pro Bowler. And Baker gets to play for a team with a good chance of making a trip to New Orleans in February."
It's unlikely Baker is dealt, though we're still early in the tenure of general manager Monti Ossenfort - who has shown he'll part ways with just about anybody if they don't fit the future vision of the team.
It's likely they let Baker play out 2024 and revisit talks down the road. It's also worth noting the Cardinals took safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out of Texas Tech in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Baker's trade value was higher last season when he was a year younger, so if the Cardinals really were intent on moving off the All-Pro safety, it really feels like that would have happened already.