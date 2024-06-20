Moves Cardinals Still Need to Make
The Arizona Cardinals satisfied a few different needs this offseason, though not every hole was filled.
Such is life when you're a 4-13 rebuilding team, though the Cardinals did manage to make strides on both sides of the ball.
Defensively is where the Cardinals allocated most of their resources in free agency, as four of their top five contracts came on that side of the ball. Names such as Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols were added to bolster the defensive line while the Cardinals secured a boundary corner in Sean Murphy-Bunting and a running mate for Kyzir White in linebacker Mack Wilson.
The NFL Draft saw a pretty even split in terms of additions, though names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson were added early to give Kyler Murray more firepower for 2024 and beyond.
Arizona improved, surely. Though there's still some work to be done before postseason aspirations can come to fruition.
Bleacher Report highlighted what the Cardinals can still do ahead of training camp - we'll throw our two cents along with it.
Add an edge-rusher
Matt Holder: "The Arizona Cardinals could use some help on the edge as BJ Ojulari projects to be the defense's top pass-rusher this season after getting limited playing time as a rookie. While the 22-year-old showed promise, the team could use a proven veteran at the position especially since they're rather young behind him."
Our take: 100% correct. Arizona chose to address other needs over their edge room and are really banking on multiple guys taking a big leap in 2024.
Sign an offensive tackle
Holder: "Arizona moved on from D.J. Humphries earlier in the offseason and will flip Paris Johnson Jr. to left tackle this fall. The front office did bring in Jonah Williams to hold down the right side, but he surrendered eight sacks last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Pro Football Focus.
"Behind the free-agent signing is rookie fifth-round pick Christian Jones, so the Cardinals might want to consider bringing in one more veteran offensive tackle to ensure Kyler Murray stays upright."
Our take: The Cardinals gave Williams a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency, so it's tough to imagine him being benched unless he's dreadfully bad. Johnson flipped back to his natural left side and Williams already has a year of right tackle experience under his belt. Arizona also has Kelvin Beachum as their swing tackle.
There's many other holes to plug ahead of this.
Add a veteran corner
Holder: "Beyond Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Cards are pretty young at cornerback with second-year pro Garrett Williams and rookie Max Melton serving as the starting nickelback and other boundary corner.
"The team's backups also lack experience, creating a need for a veteran presence in the meeting room to serve as a mentor at the least."
Our take: We're absolutely on board with this. Arizona is banking on a ton of youth at the cornerback position - which isn't bad, though another veteran presence wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.