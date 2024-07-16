Paris Johnson Jr. Ready to Anchor Cardinals' Left Side
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals tackle Paris Johnson Jr. approaches next week's training camp period a little more prepared - a little more lean - and ready to protect quarterback Kyler Murray from the left side of the line of scrimmage.
Johnson was made the No. 6 overall pick last year and played on the right while D.J. Humphries occupied his current spot.
After Humphries was cut, Johnson slid back over to the left while Arizona brought in Jonah Williams to play on the right this offseason.
Johnson's sophomore campaign will again require mastering a new position, though he told reporters today at the team's facility the extended prep time will be an asset:
"I think the difference from year one to year two was just the extended amount of time I had just to lock in on a position I was going to be playing," Johnson said.
"Obviously last year coming out of the draft - not knowing what I was gonna be playing, left or right or guard even - during that whole training process to now just spending all my moments whether it's during OTAs or my free time during the summer but on my own, I'm training here, I'm training in California or something, just everything I do in the weight room - field recoveries - just getting my body prepared to play at the highest level for this upcoming season.
"I know where I'm going to be at and I've had a lot of reps on [one] side, so I'm excited."
Johnson now slides over to the "premier position" along an NFL offensive line in protecting the quarterback's blind side.
It's not often you hear about one on one's being won in the trenches, though Johnson says winning those battles will ensure the skill position players in Arizona can win theirs:
"The mindset for me always has been that when I win my one on one, the ball goes down the field. I think that's what I'm most excited about just being a left tackle is that ... as soon as I win my rep, we're going down the field," Johnson said, who is simply looking for respect:
"It's all about respect. I'm still trying to grow, but also speaking up more, especially at left tackle, which is a whole different role."