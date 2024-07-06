Report: Brandon Aiyuk Not Leaving NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to see the San Francisco 49ers with receiver Brandon Aiyuk still on the roster, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Aiyuk has found himself in trade rumors this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Having helped San Francisco to some massive success in recent years, Aiyuk's looking to secure a long-term deal after being made a first-round pick out of Arizona State.
Aiyuk has been fairly vocal on his situation but remains adamant he hasn't officially requested a trade from the organization.
Many believe this will be Aiyuk's last season in San Francisco. Schefter says at least for this season, Aiyuk will be in a 49ers uniform:
"I would expect that he's in a Niner's uniform," Schefter said on Rothman and Ice. "The question is, is it going to be beyond this year? He under contract to them, and why would a Super Bowl contending team trade a starting wide receiver for a future draft pick? Not gonna do that. That doesn't do anything to help you win a Super Bowl this year.
"I don't expect they're trading him. That's not what I'm expecting right now. Whether they can get a contract worked out or not, that's a different issue. They've been talking, doesn't seem like they're close right now, those things can heat up pretty quickly."
Aiyuk was rumored to potentially be targets for teams such as the Washington Commanders or Pittsburgh Steelers if made available. The 49ers drafted WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which prompted further discussion of a potential deal.
Yet as we sit weeks out from training camp, all indications point to Aiyuk still facing the Cardinals twice this season.