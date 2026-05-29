How Each Cardinals QB Can Win the Starting Job

ARIZONA — At this point, it feels like any of the Arizona Cardinals' top three quarterbacks could realistically start in 2026.

All of Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck enter this summer with uncertainty around the team's starting spot. Brissett feels like the leader in the clubhouse, though his current contract holdout still leaves uncertainty if he'll even be in the desert by time training camp rolls around.

The Cardinals previously told Brissett he was their starter (per reports) though Arizona may have pivoted since those early days of the offseason, especially if Minshew or Beck can take advantage of current opportunities while Brissett's absent.

We just might be in for a quarterback battle entering training camp, and if everybody has a real shot at winning the job, here's how each of Arizona's top passers might lead the team in 2026:

Jacoby Brissett: Show Up, Don't Turn The Ball Over

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Like it or not, Brissett gives the Cardinals the best chance to win in 2026. Michael Wilson and Trey McBride would certainly agree. His resume is the best of the three options in the desert and he already has a rapport with Arizona's top playmakers.

The first hurdle is getting Brissett back in the building, which could be tricky depending on what exactly Brissett is searching for in a new deal. Yet if/when that does happen, he'll immediately be plugged into QB1 duties and will have pole position to win the job.

All Brissett has to do is show he's capable of managing the offense while not turning the ball over. Mike LaFleur's offense projects to be a quarterback-friendly scheme, and if Brissett can show similar production from 2025, he's a very good bet to be the guy to start 2026.

Gardner Minshew: Really Showcase Athleticism

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Minshew isn't quite the pocket passer Brissett is, where Minshew does have the advantage is his athleticism — which is better on paper than Brissett and Beck.

We're only a few seasons removed from his 2023 Pro Bowl campaign with the Indianapolis Colts, though Minshew was recently relegated to backup duties before arriving to Arizona.

What defenses have a hard time accounting for is off-script play, and Minshew's a fairly mobile presence in the pocket to evade pass rushers and extend a play by taking off or buying just a bit more time before pulling the trigger on a pass.

That sort of layer to the quarterback position isn't as prominent with Brissett, who is older and slower. If Minshew can really flash his dynamic abilities while being a game manager, perhaps that gives him a leg up over the competition.

Carson Beck: Make NFL Throws Downfield

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beck arrives to Arizona as a third-round pick with plenty of college experience but no defined expectations in terms of his role. Is he a starter? Is he a backup? Does he play both roles in 2026?

Beck fits the mold of a game manager at the next level, which will be essential if he actually does play. The Cardinals, at this point in time, simply need a quarterback who can keep things on schedule and operate within the parameters of the offense.

That's what Beck's profile was entering the draft, though if he really wants to win the starting job, pushing the ball downfield and adding that extra element to Arizona's offense will do it.

That will require Beck to make some pretty high level throws in tight windows far from the line of scrimmage. Can he do that in the league? We know his processing and progression is there, but if Beck can show the Cardinals his ability to push the ball downfield, Arizona just might open the door for their rookie quarterback.