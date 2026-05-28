Cardinals Full Preseason, Regular Season Schedule Finally Complete

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 summer with their full schedule finally done and polished.

While we got the regular season slate weeks ago, the Cardinals just announced their fixture of preseason dates and times to fully complete the schedule:

Cardinals Preseason Schedule

Hall of Fame Game: vs Carolina Panthers (Thursday, August 6)

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders (Thursday, August 13)

Week 2: vs Dallas Cowboys (Saturday, August 22)

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers (Friday, August 28)

The Cardinals will be in Canton to begin preseason festivities to kickoff Hall of Fame weekend with Larry Fitzgerald being inducted later that weekend.

After having two home games last season, Arizona is on the road twice this preseason.

We'll see if that extra game can pay off for new head coach Mike LaFleur, who will need every evaluation opportunity possible ahead of his first season in charge.

Cardinals Regular Season Schedule

Week 1: AT Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: AT San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: AT New York Giants

Week 5: Detroit Lions

Week 6: AT Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: Denver Broncos

Week 8: AT Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: AT Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams

Week 11: AT Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Washington Commanders

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: New York Jets

Week 16: AT New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18: San Francisco 49ers

The Cardinals, purely in terms of opponent win percentage, have one of the toughest schedules in the league.

LaFleur had a pretty hilarious response when asked about the schedule.

"Outside of my wife's phone ringing about who wants to come to the home games and away games, I don't really care about any of that," LaFleur told reporters.

A few players had different, and more energetic, responses to the schedule finally being unveiled.

"Just expect us to shock a lot of people this year. They got us counted out," said Walter Nolen.

"Back for Revenge," added Mack Wilson. Both he and Nolen suffered from injuries last season.

The Cardinals are currently in voluntary offseason team activities right now but will be underway with mandatory mini-camp on June 8. We don't have a solidified date for Arizona's training camp start, but that should be somewhere in mid-July.