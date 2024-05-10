Cardinals Sign Top Free Agent WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing free agent wide receiver Zay Jones, according to numerous top NFL insiders such as Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter and Jordan Schultz.
Schultz says it's a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.
Jones also visited with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys this week before signing with Arizona. He visited the team on Tuesday, right after the Titans opted to ink fellow free agent Tyler Boyd to a similar one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Jones brings valuable and veteran depth to a Cardinals receiving corps that will rely on young pass-catchers such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch as their top three. Chris Moore and Zach Pascal are also on the roster while Arizona added Tejhaun Palmer on the final day of the draft and brought in Xavier Weaver as a undrafted free agent.
With Kyler Murray fully healthy this offseason, the Cardinals look to ramp up their passing attack with Jones, who should now improve the team's floor at the position.
Jones - who just turned 29 - first arrived to the NFL as a second-round pick in 2017. He spent two full seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in October of 2019. Jones then hit free agency in the 2022 offseason and inked a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to being released this offseason.
Jones' best season came in 2022, where he reeled in 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns.
More weapons for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have arrived.