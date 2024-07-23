Why Cardinals Are Sneaky Bet to Win NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly the top pick to win the NFC West.
Or the second. Or the third.
Most projections again have Arizona falling way short in 2024 despite moves that bolstered both sides of the football in the desert.
The Cardinals move forward with what they believe to be a roster that can shock plenty of people, however.
While most aren't buying it, one analyst for BettingPros is.
Andrew Erickson is taking the Cardinals (+1200) to win the division:
"Can I entertain you with some longshot odds for the Arizona Cardinals in the super competitive NFC West? Hear me out. First off, I am expecting a 'Super Bowl' hangover of sorts from the 49ers. They were one of the healthiest offenses last season, and they won’t be as lucky when it comes to injuries two years in a row. Their offensive line is super top-heavy with Trent Williams. If he misses time, their offense could run into some real issues," wrote Erickson.
"Last year was the first in the last 10 years that the 49ers were inside the top 20 in the fewest games lost due to injury. And like the 49ers, the Rams also benefitted from strong injury luck in 2023 per FTN’s adjusted games lost metric.
"If the 49ers/ Rams falter from injuries, I think the Arizona Cardinals could be the sneaky team that ascends to the top of the division. Their team has improved dramatically after back-to-back strong drafts. And they finally have a healthy Kyler Murray available for the entire season. And they should benefit in injury unluckiness for their division foes, given they ranked 30th in adjusted games lost due to injuries last season (5th most injured overall).
"The last time Murray started the majority of a season (2021, 14 games), the team was 9-5. The team opened 7-1 before Murray had an ankle injury that derailed the Cardinals’ momentum. Among all the longshot odds for teams to win their division in 2024, the Cardinals have by far the best quarterback. He’s flashed an MVP-level ceiling.
"Although I won’t go as far as sprinkling in 50-1 bets on Murray to win MVP, a bet on the plucky birds to upset the West will be my exposure play. This team played competitive football last season under Jonathan Gannon despite a depleted roster with nothing to play for. Over their last eight games, the Cardinals went 5-3 against the spread. They beat the Steelers and Eagles on the road.
"I fully expect Gannon to get even more out of this bunch in 2024 after all the improvements they have made on both sides of the football. Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson, Max Melton, Evan Brown, and Jonah Williams will all be key contributors."
There's plenty of reason to believe the Cardinals can pull off the massive upset, and if things go according to plan, perhaps a +1200 sprinkle isn't bad.
It's a steep hill for Arizona to climb, though it's not impossible. If all systems go as expected under Jonathan Gannon's second year, the Cardinals should be in business.