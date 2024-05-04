Former Cardinals RB at Chiefs Rookie Camp
ARIZONA -- The Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their rookie minicamp roster, and a familiar Arizona Cardinals face is present for a try-out.
Former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin was spotted on Kansas City's roster as one of four veterans trying out for the squad.
Benjamin is one of eight running backs on the minicamp roster. Kansas City's backfield is already steep featuring backs such as Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the top of the depth chart.
Former Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram is also on Kansas City's roster heading into the next stage of the offseason.
After playing at Arizona State, Benjamin was made a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2020. He played two full seasons with Arizona - primarily on special teams - before being released 11 weeks into the 2022 season after reports suggested he was cut due to problems with the coaching staff.
Benjamin was quickly snagged on waivers by the Houston Texans, though he was released from the team less than a month afterwards. It's unknown why Houston cut ties with Benjamin, though he did end up joining the New Orleans Saints shortly after before rupturing his Achilles and missing the entire 2023 season.
Benjamin just turned 25 years old and has played in 24 career games with three starts. He boasts a 3.9 yards per carry career average.
As for Arizona, the Cardinals walk into 2024 with James Conner entering the final year of his contract. Florida State running back Trey Benson was drafted on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with Michael Carter and Emari Demercado on the roster, too.