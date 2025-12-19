NFL Executives Question Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s Trade Value

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to part ways with quarterback Kyler Murray this coming offseason, which will set the organization on a new path after seven years spent with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Murray's path out of Arizona isn't quite clear, as the Cardinals could either opt to trade or release him with current starter Jacoby Brissett under contract for 2026. There's pros and cons to both avenues.

Yet when it comes to a trade -- and what particularly Arizona could fetch back in a deal from other teams -- NFL executives are apparently skeptical on Murray's value.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe spoke with people around the league on each potential quarterback option and their future ahead of 2026. For Murray, this is what was said:

"Murray is owed $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026. General manager Monti Ossenfort has kept the Cardinals’ books in a good spot since his arrival in 2023, so they could withstand a temporary hit with Murray if necessary.

"Team executives around the league are skeptical Murray would fetch much, if anything, in an offseason trade. Maybe the dynamic changes due to a lack of other options. He doesn’t turn 29 until training camp, so Murray is very much in the prime of his career.

"The Cardinals are currently slated to draft at No. 6, and the QB-starved Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are ahead of them. The Murray decision could be a lot easier if the Cardinals were in a premium draft position. They also have Brissett under contract for another year, so he could help serve as a bridge to a rookie playing in 2026 or if Arizona decides to wait until 2027 to find its long-term answer."

For what it's worth, Murray's 2027 base salary of $19.5 million fully guarantees by March 15 of 2026, so the Cardinals will have to make a decision on Murray sooner rather than later.

According to OverTheCap, a trade would be the best outcome for the Cardinals -- though they might have to eat some salary to facilitate a deal.

"The best solution for the Cardinals would be a trade, which would only cost $17.92 million on the cap, but the contract numbers make that tricky. As mentioned above, Murray’s salary for next season is the 11th highest in the NFL and nobody would consider him anywhere near the top 10 in the NFL.

"In recent years teams have not been as bullish on players like Murray and there is little reason to think they would be interested at these numbers."

In all honesty, Murray's trade value truly resides in the eye of the beholder. Some teams might see an athletically gifted veteran quarterback who can help them win now while others could reject that idea with seven roller coaster years in the desert.

It's likely Murray could potentially fetch a second or third-round pick, though those would have to be incentive-based (with Arizona assuming some of Murray's salary) to make that attractive.

If NFL execs are to be believed, the Cardinals have a tough road ahead to make that a reality.

