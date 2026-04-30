Cardinals Rookie Jeremiyah Love Has a Smart Plan for His NFL Paychecks, and Other Players Should Copy It

When NFL teams officially draft rookies, those football stars will go on to sign a lucrative deal to join their new team. Even in a world of NIL, these contracts often list money amounts the young players haven’t seen in their lifetimes. Because of the life-changing salary they will make, one of the first questions oftentimes asked to NFL rookies is what will your first big purchase be?

Common answers to this question include a car, a house (either for them or their parents) or even jewelry like a watch.

But, there’s occasionally a rare player who admits they want to save up their paycheck for their future. Cardinals rookie and No. 3 pick this year Jeremiyah Love is this year’s rare player to have a smart plan to invest their NFL money.

“I'm not spending any of my NFL checks,” Love said, via BRGridiron. “All that money, my financial advisor’s going to take care of all of that. ... It’s going to be there making more and more money.”

Love does plan to use whatever money he makes from brand deals to treat his parents, though.

“First thing I might buy with my marketing money is a house for my parents, car for my dad,” Love continued. “Shoot, I’mma put myself last. I’m going to take care of my family first.”

The running back didn’t even name a single purchase he plans to make for himself. He’s got his priorities in life sorted out it sounds like—how inspiring.

In the same video where Love confesses his plan for his NFL money, other NFL rookies shared their first big purchase goals. Rams quarterback Ty Simpson hopes to buy a car as he doesn’t have one right now. Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, similarly to Love, wants to buy his parents a house. Bears safety Dillon Thieneman said a watch or a new car.

After last year’s draft, Jaguars No. 2 pick Travis Hunter went viral for his interesting decision for his first purchase. The two-way star admitted he used his NFL check for the first time to order a pair of Jaguars pajama pants on Amazon—keeping it humble.

This year, Chiefs No. 29 pick Peter Woods made headlines for making a lavish purchase on the same day he was drafted by Kansas City. Shortly after his name was announced, Woods surprised his mom and sister with Maserati SUVs. These two cars likely totaled out to around $200,000—and, he made the purchase before even signing his rookie contract. At the 29th pick, Woods will sign a four-year, $17.299 million deal. Woods might win the title for making the quickest first purchase, and possibly the most expensive one at that. Woods might benefit from using a financial advisor similarly to what Love plans to do.

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